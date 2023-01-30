Latest update January 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Electrical fire leaves four homeless at Grove

Jan 30, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Four persons were left homeless on Sunday after an electrical fire reportedly destroyed a one-flat wooden house at 243 Downer Street Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Firefighter combing through the ruble during their investigation.

Firefighter combing through the ruble during their investigation.

The fire reportedly begun around 13:10hrs and two fire trucks were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Despite firefighters best efforts, the building could not be saved. Investigations conducted immediately led the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to believe that the fire was electrical in nature.

“The fire was the result of a fluctuation in electricity that caused an overload in the electrical panel and this resulted in an explosion which ignited and spread to nearby combustible materials”, the GFS stated.

The building was owned by Belinda Bunbury and at the time was occupied by 31-year-old, Ivy David and three others.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Oil money vanishing in thin air

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

NSC-instated committee decides Sports Awards winners

NSC-instated committee decides Sports Awards winners

Jan 30, 2023

– Winners announced at gala ceremony last night Kaieteur News – The country’s top-performing athletes and officials were in the spotlight last night at the National Sports Awards,...
Read More
Georgetown, East Coast, Berbice and Bartica pick up wins

Georgetown, East Coast, Berbice and Bartica pick...

Jan 30, 2023

GHE looks to regain Regional four-day Supremacy

GHE looks to regain Regional four-day Supremacy

Jan 30, 2023

Aquilani Swaminadha and Kataleya Sam win DeSinco National U12 Chess Championships

Aquilani Swaminadha and Kataleya Sam win DeSinco...

Jan 30, 2023

BCQS Squash Masters starts Wednesday

BCQS Squash Masters starts Wednesday

Jan 29, 2023

Guyana Chess Federation appoints Vice President and New Director

Guyana Chess Federation appoints Vice President...

Jan 29, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]