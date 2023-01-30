Electrical fire leaves four homeless at Grove

Kaieteur News – Four persons were left homeless on Sunday after an electrical fire reportedly destroyed a one-flat wooden house at 243 Downer Street Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The fire reportedly begun around 13:10hrs and two fire trucks were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Despite firefighters best efforts, the building could not be saved. Investigations conducted immediately led the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to believe that the fire was electrical in nature.

“The fire was the result of a fluctuation in electricity that caused an overload in the electrical panel and this resulted in an explosion which ignited and spread to nearby combustible materials”, the GFS stated.

The building was owned by Belinda Bunbury and at the time was occupied by 31-year-old, Ivy David and three others.