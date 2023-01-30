Latest update January 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Boy, 8, killed after house catches fire

Jan 30, 2023 News

– Grandmother, brother injured

Kaieteur News – An eight-year-old boy on Sunday died at a City hospital while receiving treatment for burns he received after the house he was in caught fire. The fire occurred on Friday last at Lot 873 South Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.  His 75-year-year grandmother, Lynette Gray, is still in a critical condition while the boy’s four-year-old brother is also recovering from minor burns.

Aftermath of the fire.

Aftermath of the fire.

The dead boy was identified as Jermaine Johnson.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), their home caught fire at around 02:43hrs while they and other family members were sleeping.

The family of six woke up just in time to escape the burning building but not before the eight-year-old Johnson and his grandmother were severely burnt.

Fire trucks and ambulances were sent to the scene. While firefighters battled the blaze Gray, Johnson and the four-year-old were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment.

They were admitted to the burn care unit where Johnson later passed away.

Firefighters were unable to save their home from being destroyed, but Investigators did learn that the deadly blaze was caused by an electrical fan that overheated.

“The purported cause of the fire is an electrical fan that overheated and ignited nearby combustible materials”, the Guyana Fire Service had stated.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Oil money vanishing in thin air

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

NSC-instated committee decides Sports Awards winners

NSC-instated committee decides Sports Awards winners

Jan 30, 2023

– Winners announced at gala ceremony last night Kaieteur News – The country’s top-performing athletes and officials were in the spotlight last night at the National Sports Awards,...
Read More
Georgetown, East Coast, Berbice and Bartica pick up wins

Georgetown, East Coast, Berbice and Bartica pick...

Jan 30, 2023

GHE looks to regain Regional four-day Supremacy

GHE looks to regain Regional four-day Supremacy

Jan 30, 2023

Aquilani Swaminadha and Kataleya Sam win DeSinco National U12 Chess Championships

Aquilani Swaminadha and Kataleya Sam win DeSinco...

Jan 30, 2023

BCQS Squash Masters starts Wednesday

BCQS Squash Masters starts Wednesday

Jan 29, 2023

Guyana Chess Federation appoints Vice President and New Director

Guyana Chess Federation appoints Vice President...

Jan 29, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]