Boy, 8, killed after house catches fire

– Grandmother, brother injured

Kaieteur News – An eight-year-old boy on Sunday died at a City hospital while receiving treatment for burns he received after the house he was in caught fire. The fire occurred on Friday last at Lot 873 South Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara. His 75-year-year grandmother, Lynette Gray, is still in a critical condition while the boy’s four-year-old brother is also recovering from minor burns.

The dead boy was identified as Jermaine Johnson.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), their home caught fire at around 02:43hrs while they and other family members were sleeping.

The family of six woke up just in time to escape the burning building but not before the eight-year-old Johnson and his grandmother were severely burnt.

Fire trucks and ambulances were sent to the scene. While firefighters battled the blaze Gray, Johnson and the four-year-old were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment.

They were admitted to the burn care unit where Johnson later passed away.

Firefighters were unable to save their home from being destroyed, but Investigators did learn that the deadly blaze was caused by an electrical fan that overheated.

“The purported cause of the fire is an electrical fan that overheated and ignited nearby combustible materials”, the Guyana Fire Service had stated.