World ganging up to take advantage of Guyana’s wealth

– But country’s leaders are asleep at the wheel; conversation in our country must change – KN Publisher

Kaieteur News – Following his attendance at Trinidad and Tobago’s recently concluded energy conference, Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall said one of his key observations was the level of conversation among global industry leaders on how they can capitalize on Guyana’s oil resources.

But what has disappointed him the most, however, is that the same level of discussion does not obtain at the level of government.

Lall said, “Everything you heard at the conference was about what Guyana is to the region and the world…Yes, the world is ganging up, conversing, and planning for our wealth, and what are the owners of this wealth conversing about…?

“The conversation and gyaff across this country is about what people will cook today, who wearing what, who goes where, who deh with who man, and who deh with who woman. That’s what some of our people talk about daily,” the Kaieteur News Publisher said.

But while some are busy gossiping and making plans to empty their pockets at the latest nightclubs, Lall said the world is plotting, planning, and ‘gyaffing’ how to take advantage of the country’s resources.

Lall even referenced a previous Kaieteur News publication where Hess Corporation was boasting about finding more oil at the Stabroek Block’s Fangtooth SE1 well, drilled 18,000 feet deep. The oil company told its shareholders that more mega profits await them, adding now is the time to invest in further in the world class resources in the Stabroek Block.

The Kaieteur News Publisher said that President Irfaan Ali, instead of driving a conversation on how he and his government will get more value from the Stabroek Block resources through renegotiation, chooses to focus on access to loans.

He recalled that the President who was one of the presenters at Trinidad’s energy conference noted that the Region needs US$11B to reach its renewable energy targets. The president also said that no stakeholder or agency is saying where vulnerable CARICOM states will find the financing for this.

Lall expressed disappointment with this type of thinking that alludes to borrowing loans as he stressed, “The conversation in this country needs to change. We must make use of our own resources, get the best value for it and fund our needs. Our leaders are clearly asleep at the wheel.”

The KN News Publisher implored citizens to take charge of their destiny and start changing the national conversation.

He said, “the begging bowl mentality must come to an end. Let this conversation be with your neighbours, with your friends, with your workmates, let it be in the minibuses, let it be at every road corner, every spare time you have… For too late, too late shall be the cry.”