Shaffeeullah Sawmills sponsors BCB Upper Corentyne Schools U-19 Tourney

– R. Singh Trucking donates to School Gears project

Kaieteur News – The massive marketing drive of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) to obtain sponsorship for all of its projected 2023 tournaments before the start of the season continues to bear fruit as Upper Corentyne businessman, Imran Shaffeeullah, came on board to sponsor an Inter Secondary School Tournament in that area.

The businessman, on Friday last, confirmed his support by handing over a cheque to Chairman of the BCB Competition Committee, Leslie Soloman, at his Crab Wood Creek Office in the presence of the board president, Hilbert Foster.

Foster, who has been spearheading the marketing drive, stated that the BCB has so far obtained sponsorship and commitment for over ninety percent of its proposed tournaments in 2023.

The Upper Corentyne Inter Secondary School Tournament would be contested by the Line Path, Skeldon, Tagore Secondary, Black Bush Polder and Central Secondary Schools. The winner of that zone would then go on to play the winner of the other three zones – West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje and Lower Corentyne for the overall Berbice championship.

The BCB, Foster noted, has already assisted all the twenty three schools in the county with uniforms, balls and some gears and is on the verge of conducting coaching sessions in every school. In addition to the inter secondary school tournament, the active BCB would also be hosting a historic inter primary school tourney for primary school.

Each of the sixty five schools in both regions five and six would also receive assistance in form of equipment to play. Soloman reassured the sponsor that the tournament would be well organised and expressed gratitude for the support. Shaffeeullah in response, stated that he was a very passionate cricket fan and was very impressed with the work of the Berbice Board and was delighted to assist. Late last year, he had assisted the BCB to obtain some necessary coaching equipment for its county wide programme.

Meanwhile, the Management of R Singh Trucking Service and Sawmills also made a financial contribution to the board to obtain flannel balls for its upcoming inter primary school programme. The BCB is aiming to distribute close to seven hundred thousand dollars worth of bats and balls under the special project. Thanks were also expressed to Raymond Singh of the company for his support.

(This is an official release of the BCB)