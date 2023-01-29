Latest update January 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Shabazz completes Communications Course in Europe

Jan 29, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Golden Jaguars Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz broke new ground completing a course in Strategic Communications at UEFA Academy in Geneva Switzerland, yesterday.

Shabazz was the only football coach among a group of Communications Experts from the European Football Union (UEFA). The UEFA Strategic Communications Compact Course ran from January 24 to 27 and was attended by the Heads of Media and Communications for countries including France, Italy, Greece, Spain, Kazakhstan, Macedonia, Wales, Norway, Finland and Turkey among others.

Golden Jaguars Head Coach, Jamal Shabazz

Golden Jaguars Head Coach, Jamal Shabazz

The Trinidad born Shabazz viewed his attendance as a personal investment to his career.

“Its important to equip myself with additional competencies, since a lot of our work in modern football involves communication and human resource management, explained Shabazz.

“UEFA is the most advanced Confederation in FIFA and this experience has sharpened my insight for an adjusted approach in terms of Communications.

Some of the topics delivered at the UEFA   Strategic Communications course included; Evidence-oriented communications, Quantifying the impact and benefits of PR in the modern world, Content strategy and campaigns, Political Advocacy and Introduction to issues management & crisis communications.

“When we look at the impact UEFA Champions League has on our psyche in the Caribbean it reflects a clear communications strategy that has worked and influenced the world.

“The ambitions we have for 2026 demands a competence greater than coaching. We have to mobilize a country and get different stakeholders working towards one objective, added Shabazz.

Shabazz mentioned a need for Federations in the Caribbean to recruit young people and invest in the future.

Jamal Shabazz among others participants of the UEFA Strategic Communications Compact Course

Jamal Shabazz among others participants of the UEFA Strategic Communications Compact Course

“There is a techno savvy youngster born after 2000 that we not utilizing at all. They can reach the masses faster than a press conference with just a touch of their phone.”

“We need to recruit them because they understand communicating in the here and now, added Shabazz.

Despite his personal investment Shabazz acknowledged the role of the Office of the President of the Cooperate Republic of Guyana, the Ministry of Sport, Culture and Youth in Guyana, Go Logistics and the GFF in making his trip possible.

The Guyana National Coach will leave Switzerland over the weekend and spend 10 days in the United Kingdom observing overseas based players.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Oil money vanishing in thin air

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

BCQS Squash Masters starts Wednesday

BCQS Squash Masters starts Wednesday

Jan 29, 2023

– Over 15 International Players to attend Kaieteur News – The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) commences the local squash season with the BCQS Squash Masters Competition from Wednesday,...
Read More
Guyana Chess Federation appoints Vice President and New Director

Guyana Chess Federation appoints Vice President...

Jan 29, 2023

Shabazz completes Communications Course in Europe

Shabazz completes Communications Course in Europe

Jan 29, 2023

Brathwaite strokes unbeaten century on day one of tour match against Zimbabwe XI

Brathwaite strokes unbeaten century on day one of...

Jan 29, 2023

Shaffeeullah Sawmills sponsors BCB Upper Corentyne Schools U-19 Tourney

Shaffeeullah Sawmills sponsors BCB Upper...

Jan 29, 2023

Nand Persaud Sky Plus Sprint Classic Horserace meet set for March 5

Nand Persaud Sky Plus Sprint Classic Horserace...

Jan 29, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Pumping at breakneck speed

    Kaieteur News – Foreigners are cheering Guyana’s high acceleration programme to explore, produce, and capitalise... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]