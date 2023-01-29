Nand Persaud Sky Plus Sprint Classic Horserace meet set for March 5

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur News – After being out of action for a while due to the roving Covid 19 pandemic, the Nand Persaud Group of Companies (NPGC), through its Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion Group, will be back in action on Sunday March 5.

That is the date when the entity will be staging a much anticipated one day Sprint Classic Horse Race meet at the Company’s race course, No 36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice.

The company boasts the only horseracing facility in Guyana where the horses run in a straight line from start to finish. The races are usually 880 yards and 660 yards. The NPGC also has the complete package which includes racing track, promotional group, race horses, and stables.

NPGC is known for its innovation, generosity and organizing ability and as a pacesetter for its innovation, generosity and organizing ability. The company, with its head office located at its Rice Milling and Packaging Complex, at No36 Village, Corentyne, has a number of subsidiaries.

Among them are its Retail and Wholesale Outlet at Corriverton, Blue Sky Tech at Tain, Amazonia Rice Outlet at Black Bush Polder, NPG Packaging and Plastic Inc. at Wellington Park, its Agricultural and Machinery Department at No36 and its International Communication INC at Tain and East Bank Demerara and General Store at Rose Hall Town the Plastic packaging and printing Factory among others.

They are also a leading player in the country’s Green Energy drive.

On race day, a number of initiatives will be in place including a slow-motion replay photo finish cameras and Big Screen.

A number of prizes will be up for grabs including champion jockey, trainer and stable.

The programme will be finalized and released shortly. The Coordinator of the event is Mohendra “Mohin” Persaud.