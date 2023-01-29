Labourer busted with ganja in minibus at Harbour Bridge

Latest update January 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old labourer of Parker Street, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Friday nabbed by police on the western end of the Demerara Habour Bridge (DHB) with a quantity of marijuana in his haversack.

Reports are that the suspect was seated in minibus BZZ 1552 which was proceeding from the eastern to the western side of the DHB. A police rank performing duties on the western end of the bridge, intercepted the minibus and carried out a search.

The marijuana which was discovered in the labourer’s haversack.

The suspect and his haversack were searched and the marijuana found.  Police disclosed that inside the haversack were five black plastic bags, each containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the La Grange Police Station, where the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to 2,229.7 grams.

The man was told of the offence he committed. He is expected to be charged for Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking next week.

