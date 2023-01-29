Guyana Chess Federation appoints Vice President and New Director

Kaieteur News – Irshad Mohamad has been appointed Vice President of the Guyana Chess Federation Inc. while Shivanand Nandalall joins the Federation’s Board of Directors.

Former Vice President, Anand Raghunauth, left the post vacant when he took up the mantle as President of the Federation late last year.

Mohamad was nominated and appointed by majority vote on November 10, 2022, by the meeting of the Board of Directors. He also currently serves as Tournament Director within the Federation and is a FIDE Arbiter.

Mohamad’s illustrious career in promoting and advancing the development of chess in Guyana has earned him much respect and admiration in the chess community.

Mohamad and Nandalall are both former Presidents of the Federation; with Nandalall having served two consecutive terms at the helm before Mohamad took over in 2014.

Nandalall fills a vacant spot on the Board of Directors where he will now serve alongside GCF President Anand Raghunauth, Vice President Irshad Mohamad, Company Secretary Marcia Lee, Loris Nathoo, Davion Mars and Yolander Sammy.

During Nandalall’s eventful tenure, the game was introduced to many underprivileged youths, some of whom lived in the Tiger Bay community. Under his leadership, the GCF was awarded as the ‘Most Improved Association’ of 2011 by the National Sports Commission.

He did all this while spearheading the revival of chess after a period of dormancy in the early 2000s. Local chess catapulted as a sport meant for all Guyanese as the game was taken out of Georgetown in a series of One-Day competitions.

Nandalall and members of his executive team organized tournaments at venues in Berbice, West Demerara, Linden and even Bartica, raising awareness of the game country-wide.

The Board extends a warm welcome to Mr. Nandalall and looks forward to working with him to further develop chess in Guyana.

The next Annual General Meeting of the Federation in November 2023 will elect a new governing body.