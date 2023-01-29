Brathwaite strokes unbeaten century on day one of tour match against Zimbabwe XI

Latest update January 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 29, 2023 Sports
(SportsMax) – West Indies Test Captain Kraigg Brathwaite signalled his intent for the Caribbean side’s upcoming two Tests against Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 116 on the first day of their four-day tour match against a Zimbabwe XI in Bulawayo on Saturday.
The tourists ended day one on 313-5 in their 90 overs, led by the skipper who retired his innings after reaching 116 from 170 balls.
Brathwaite, a member of the ICC Test Team of the Year for 2022, shared in a 137-run opening stand with Tagenarine Chanderpaul after the hosts won the toss and elected to field first.
Their stand ended when Chanderpaul was dismissed for 46 by pacer Tanaka Chivanga in the 43rd over.
The next man to go was Raymon Reifer for 23 before Nkrumah Bonner (3) and Jermaine Blackwood (17) followed soon after.
With the team at 240-4 in the 71st over, Kyle Mayers and Devon Thomas combined to add another 55 runs to the Windies’ total before Mayers was dismissed for 46.
The day ended with Thomas and Joshua Da Silva at the crease on 42 and nine, respectively.
Chivanga, Donald Tiripano, Wessly Madhevere, Priveledge Chesa and Milton Shumba all took a wicket apiece.
Scores after Day One: West Indies 313-5 from 90 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 116, Kyle Mayers 46, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 46)
Oil money vanishing in thin air
Jan 29, 2023– Over 15 International Players to attend Kaieteur News – The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) commences the local squash season with the BCQS Squash Masters Competition from Wednesday,...
Jan 29, 2023
Jan 29, 2023
Jan 29, 2023
Jan 29, 2023
Jan 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – American billionaire, Bill Gates of Microsoft fame recently gave his take on China’s presence in... more
Kaieteur News – Foreigners are cheering Guyana’s high acceleration programme to explore, produce, and capitalise... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]