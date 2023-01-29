Latest update January 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Brathwaite strokes unbeaten century on day one of tour match against Zimbabwe XI

Jan 29, 2023 Sports

(SportsMax) – West Indies Test Captain Kraigg Brathwaite signalled his intent for the Caribbean side’s upcoming two Tests against Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 116 on the first day of their four-day tour match against a Zimbabwe XI in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The tourists ended day one on 313-5 in their 90 overs, led by the skipper who retired his innings after reaching 116 from 170 balls.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and partner Tagnarine Chanderpaul shared a 137-run opening stand. (Getty Images)

Brathwaite, a member of the ICC Test Team of the Year for 2022, shared in a 137-run opening stand with Tagenarine Chanderpaul after the hosts won the toss and elected to field first.

Kyle Mayers (Photo: Munir Uz zaman/AFP)

Their stand ended when Chanderpaul was dismissed for 46 by pacer Tanaka Chivanga in the 43rd over.

The next man to go was Raymon Reifer for 23 before Nkrumah Bonner (3) and Jermaine Blackwood (17) followed soon after.

With the team at 240-4 in the 71st over, Kyle Mayers and Devon Thomas combined to add another 55 runs to the Windies’ total before Mayers was dismissed for 46.

The day ended with Thomas and Joshua Da Silva at the crease on 42 and nine, respectively.

Chivanga, Donald Tiripano, Wessly Madhevere, Priveledge Chesa and Milton Shumba all took a wicket apiece.

Scores after Day One: West Indies 313-5 from 90 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 116, Kyle Mayers 46, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 46)

