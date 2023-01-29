Latest update January 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

BCQS Squash Masters starts Wednesday

Jan 29, 2023 Sports

– Over 15 International Players to attend

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) commences the local squash season with the BCQS Squash Masters Competition from Wednesday, February 1, at the Georgetown Club Courts, Camp Street.

Joseph Mekdeci (right) was crafty against Brian Yong in the Over-45 final in 2022.

The event, which will run until Saturday, February 4, will also be the first international tournament to kick-start a packed calendar year of activities for Squash in Guyana.

According to Chairman of Competitions, Deje Dias, they have confirmed over fifteen international players from across the Southern-Caribbean that will be on show.

The GSA Executive revealed to Kaieteur Sports that players set to be here (in Guyana) for the BCQS 2023 Squash Masters hails out of countries such as Barbados, British Virgin Island (BVI), Trinidad and Tobago as well as Turks and Cacaos.

Jason Van Dijk (left) missed one during his loss to Jonathan Antczak in their match in 2022.

There will be matches every night with at least four being contested each day. The GSA also promised a little extra action happening on Friday with the first of finals to be hosted on Saturday afternoon.

Action is scheduled to start at 4:00pm on Wednesday.

