BCQS Squash Masters starts Wednesday

Latest update January 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 29, 2023 Sports
– Over 15 International Players to attend
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) commences the local squash season with the BCQS Squash Masters Competition from Wednesday, February 1, at the Georgetown Club Courts, Camp Street.
The event, which will run until Saturday, February 4, will also be the first international tournament to kick-start a packed calendar year of activities for Squash in Guyana.
According to Chairman of Competitions, Deje Dias, they have confirmed over fifteen international players from across the Southern-Caribbean that will be on show.
The GSA Executive revealed to Kaieteur Sports that players set to be here (in Guyana) for the BCQS 2023 Squash Masters hails out of countries such as Barbados, British Virgin Island (BVI), Trinidad and Tobago as well as Turks and Cacaos.
There will be matches every night with at least four being contested each day. The GSA also promised a little extra action happening on Friday with the first of finals to be hosted on Saturday afternoon.
Action is scheduled to start at 4:00pm on Wednesday.
Oil money vanishing in thin air
Jan 29, 2023– Over 15 International Players to attend Kaieteur News – The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) commences the local squash season with the BCQS Squash Masters Competition from Wednesday,...
Jan 29, 2023
Jan 29, 2023
Jan 29, 2023
Jan 29, 2023
Jan 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – American billionaire, Bill Gates of Microsoft fame recently gave his take on China’s presence in... more
Kaieteur News – Foreigners are cheering Guyana’s high acceleration programme to explore, produce, and capitalise... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]