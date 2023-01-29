BCQS Squash Masters starts Wednesday

– Over 15 International Players to attend

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) commences the local squash season with the BCQS Squash Masters Competition from Wednesday, February 1, at the Georgetown Club Courts, Camp Street.

The event, which will run until Saturday, February 4, will also be the first international tournament to kick-start a packed calendar year of activities for Squash in Guyana.

According to Chairman of Competitions, Deje Dias, they have confirmed over fifteen international players from across the Southern-Caribbean that will be on show.

The GSA Executive revealed to Kaieteur Sports that players set to be here (in Guyana) for the BCQS 2023 Squash Masters hails out of countries such as Barbados, British Virgin Island (BVI), Trinidad and Tobago as well as Turks and Cacaos.

There will be matches every night with at least four being contested each day. The GSA also promised a little extra action happening on Friday with the first of finals to be hosted on Saturday afternoon.

Action is scheduled to start at 4:00pm on Wednesday.