ANY STAKEHOLDER CAN PROPOSE FOR NEW STANDARDS – CONTRIBUTE TO THE STANDARDS DEVELOPMENT PROCESS

Latest update January 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 29, 2023 News
GNBS IN FOCUS
The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is mandated since 1984 to facilitate the development of standards which can be applied within the various sectors of our economy. The standards development process allows for the relevant stakeholders including members of the public to make their contributions before standards are finalized and approved.
Following studies and consensus, standards are developed for use within various fields of practice or sectors, including food, agriculture, tourism, environment, and manufacturing. Some standards apply to products, processes or production methods and may include or deal exclusively with terminologies, symbols, packaging, marking requirements or labelling requirements.
The application of standards provides confidence and agreement, for example on: specification, size, appearance, quality, safety, performance, security or any other criteria, for the product, process or service under consideration.
More than ever before, there is a focus on standards locally as our national economy expands to include new products and services, and to meet the growing need to demonstrate conformance, which was ignited by the emergence of the oil and gas sector.
Whether you are a policy maker, business owner, consumer or regulator, the GNBS as the National Standards Body welcomes your proposal for a new standard, especially if it has a far-reaching impact or benefits. Your participation in the development process is crucial as well.
The following are the steps towards developing a new standard:
To make a Guyana Standard compulsory, a request can be made by any stakeholder and a justification must accompany such a request. The National Standards Council reviews the request and once it is satisfied, the request is forwarded to the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce with recommendations for it to be made compulsory. All compulsory standards are gazetted.
The GNBS Standards Development Department awaits your NWIP so the standard that you need could be considered for development this year.
For further information, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0062, 219-0065 or 219-0069. Please visit our website: www.gnbsgy.org and like our Facebook page: gnbsgy
