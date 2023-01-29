AGM Inc. is now ISO certified

Kaieteur News – Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) Inc., one of the Guyana’s largest gold mining companies, has been certified by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), the company said in a statement issued on Friday.

The leading ISO Certification Body in Guyana, Global Compliance Service Guyana Inc., certified AGM Inc. to the ISO 14001: 2015 AND the ISO 45001:2018 standards.

The Certificate was handed over by Ms. Candelle Bostwick, CEO, of Global Compliance Service Guyana Inc. to Mr. Orette Thomas, AGM Inc.’s Health Safety and Environment (HSE) Coordinator on January 19, 2023, at the AGM’s Head Office in Georgetown, Guyana.

AGM Inc.’s parent company Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd. is a large multinational mining group engaged in the global exploration and development of copper, gold, zinc, and lithium, as well as engineering and technological research.

AGM Inc. received certification from Global Compliance Service on December 12, 2022. This marks a significant achievement for the company, aligned with steps taken to improve its operations.

The scope for the Integrated Management System Certification is AGM’s Gold Mining Operations.

Liaison Manager of AGM Inc. Mr. Ragunauth Ramsaroop said that the acquisition of this ISO Certification signifies the company’s commitment to the well-being of its employees and to ensuring a clean and sustained environment.

“At AGM Inc., we take pride in ensuring that our employees are comfortable and safe in the working environment, that is why we opted to get ISO 45001:2018 certified which speaks to occupational health and safety. ISO 45001:2018 specifies requirements for an occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system, and gives guidance for its use, to enable organisations to provide safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injury and ill health, as well as by proactively improving its OH&S performance,” he said.

Ramsaroop said too that the company “understands that our work impacts the environment directly and that is why we wanted to get ISO 14001:2015 certified to show our dedication to keeping the environment in which we live and operate safe”.

ISO 14001 covers the implementation of an Environmental Management System (EMS), placing focus on an organisation’s impact on the external environment. This standard aims to reduce an organisation’s waste, pollution, and energy consumption. As such, the company’s decision to acquire this certification signals its commitment to the environment.

Global Compliance Service Guyana Inc. continues to encourage local businesses to demonstrate their commitment to the quality, safety, and reliability of their products and services through the attainment of ISO Certification status.

The Certificate issued signifies the commitment of top management to continually improve their internal systems using the ISO Standards, and the overall performance of the business.

Global Compliance Service Guyana monitors certified companies annually to ensure that they maintain compliance with international standards and continually improve their operations.