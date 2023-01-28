Latest update January 28th, 2023 2:52 AM

Tucber Park Cricket Club congratulates Smith and Joseph

Jan 28, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Tucber Park Cricket Club (TPCC) has congratulated Nial Smith and Shamar Joseph for their selection on Guyana Harpy Eagles senior team to participate in this year’s West Indies Championship.

Nial Smith

Smith, who hails from Islington, New Amsterdam, has been selected for a third season. He has played 11 First Class matches taking 27 wickets and is expected to lead the fast bowling unit which also includes Ronsford Beaton and new selectee Shamar Joseph.

Joseph is enjoying his first call up for any national team. The 23 year old who hails from Baracara, Canje Creek (a riverine area in the Canje River), caught the attention of the selectors and cricket pundits when he struck and entertaining unbeaten 67 against Essequibo, batting at number 8 for the GCB Select XI in last year’s GCB Super50 Inter-county at Everest. Joseph further staked a claim for selection with 8 wickets from the two trial matches held at Providence recently.

The Executive and members of TPCC wish both Smith and Joseph well for the upcoming tournament.

Guyana face Barbados in the opening round on February 1, 2023 in Antigua.

