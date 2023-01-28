Team Mohamed’s to bankroll prize money, trophies for Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic

Kaieteur News – Behind its principal, Azruddin Mohamed, Team Mohamed’s will be one of the biggest sponsors of this year’s Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic, set for March 18 – 19 at the Burnham Basketball Court.

Mohamed met with organiser Rawle Toney and tournament coordinator Jermaine Slater, where he presented the first-place prize of $400,000 as well as the second-place purse of $200,000.

Mohamed also sponsored all the accompanying trophies for the tournament, bringing his contribution to $675,000.

“This is huge,” Toney exclaimed. “I’m beyond grateful for Team Mohamed’s contribution to the tournament this year. Last year they were instrumental in ensuring that a lot of areas were covered and this year, I think it’s safe to say that they’ve taken Lion’s share of the prizes.”

“This year we’re going to see a wider pool of participation from teams in the Caribbean, and that has always been the goal since I started the tournament in 2019. I’m happy that Team Mohamed’s understands the vision for the 3×3 Classic and is helping in a major way to ensure that it is realised,” Toney said.

Meanwhile, Azruddin Mohamed said he’s happy to once again be part of the tournament, and pledged Team Mohamed’s continued support.

He added that Team Mohamed’s is also ready to help create a Regional 3×3 tournament, pointing out that it will drive a great interest in the 3×3 format in Guyana and the Caribbean.

Looking ahead, Toney said they’re still other critical areas that corporate Guyana can contribute to help the tournament be successful.

“So far, the response from the corporate community has been tremendous, but the plan is to build a partnership because of what we intend to do with the tournament in the coming years. This year we have four teams from the Caribbean, and we will see these numbers growing as the tournament continues to develop,” Toney said.

The 16-team tournament will be a club competition, with teams coming from Linden, Bartica, Berbice and Georgetown.

Toney added that several teams from the Caribbean signalled their interest in participating, which he said will help to boost the competitiveness of the tournament.

Last year, the team comprising Harold Adams, Stanton Rose and Shelroy Thomas took home the championship trophy, championship ring and other prizes. Thomas was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Additionally, Adams, Rose and Thomas represented Guyana at the Islamic Games in Istanbul, Turkey and the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Miami, Florida.