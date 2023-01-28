‘Sweet Kendingo’ to launch love album on Sunday

Latest update January 28th, 2023 2:52 AM

Kaieteur News – Veteran Musician, Rudolph Kendall, better known as ‘Sweet Kendingo’ will on Sunday launch his first love album.

Rudolph Kendall, better known as ‘Sweet Kendingo’

‘Sweet Kendingo’ who is known for his performances in folk, calypso and Soca will be releasing an original 16 – track album that he has written. He told Kaieteur News that the soon to be released music dates as far back to his school days.

He explained that that love is a universal language and he has always enjoyed writing music in that genre.

‘Sweet Kendingo’ became popular after he was asked to sing original folk songs and got became actively involved in Calypso. By 1984, the singer said he was singing calypso and won the crown that year, in 1992 and 1994. He also won the local Soca Monarch and Road March competitions once before.

The Guyanese artiste told Kaieteur News that he would be releasing an album every year.

The unveiling of ‘Sweet Kendingo’s’ new album will be held at the Umana Yana at 17:00h on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Copies of the new album will be on the sale.

