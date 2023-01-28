Latest update January 28th, 2023 2:52 AM

Sports executives and MCYS officials further craft direction of sports as National Sports Conference takes centre stage today

Jan 28, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, will host their second National Sports Conference today at the National Culture Centre from 9:00 am, under the theme, ‘The Science for Sports Development’.

A brainchild of Minister Charles Ramson Jr, the event was first held in October 2021 and was the first-of-its-kind in Guyana.

Kaieteur News’ Rawle Toney, Jemima Holmes of TVG, along with the Newsroom pair of Avenash Ramzan and Akeem Greene, were tasked with leading today’s panel discussion.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr

The scheduled are: shifting of training to a science base, inculcating a winning mind-set, the business of sport – generating more revenue, and minimum standards for traveling national teams.

The National Sports Conference emanated on the heels of the identification of the 12 core sports and is said to be a critical arm of the Sport Ministry’s attempt to formulate the National Sports Policy.

At the inaugural edition of the National Sports Conference, participants were afforded the opportunity for information to be disseminated to representatives of the 12 core sports on how the Ministry’s Sports Academy, which comprises the three pillars of nursery, tournament, and elite training, would function following its eventual initiation.

The core sports selected are: athletics, badminton, basketball, cricket, football, hockey, lawn tennis, rugby, squash, swimming, table tennis, and volleyball.

