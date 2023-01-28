President Ali float idea of new stadium in Region 10

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali, during an impromptu visit to Linden yesterday, floated the idea of building a new stadium in one of the Region 10 communities.

The Head-of-State was at the time addressing a crowd at the Christianburg Community Centre Ground.

Region 10, particularly Linden, is known for producing some of Guyana’s leading athletes. However, while most of their athletes would’ve achieved world rankings and international medals, the community, once referred to as the ‘Mecca’ of local sports, is faced with dilapidated structures and inadequate facilities.

Nevertheless, President Ali told the large crowd that his Government “is right now examining a number of sports facilities in Region Ten, some of which we will upgrade, but more importantly, in the medium term, we have to build a new stadium for you.”

While the President did not divulge much information or details regarding the stadium, he hinted to the enthused crowd that infrastructural development is taking place throughout Guyana, and Linden will not be left behind.

If materialised, the new facility will add to the synthetic track under construction at the Bayroc Community Centre Ground.