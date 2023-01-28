Man claiming to be security guard arrested after found with illegal gun

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old Albouystown man, claiming to be a security guard, was on Thursday arrested by police after he was found with an unlicensed gun.

Police reported that the man was found with a gun at an apartment building located at Lamaha Avenue, Bel Air Park.

Ranks had gone there around 21:00hrs to conduct a search for arms and ammunition. They conducted a search on the 26-year-old man who was at the premises at the time and found that he had a .32 pistol loaded with six live rounds hidden in his pants crotch.

The man identified himself to the policemen as a security guard but when asked if he had a license to carry the weapon, he responded in the negative.

The ranks took possession of the weapon and arrested him.

Investigations are ongoing.