Kevlon Anderson to play club cricket for Preysal in Trinidad

Jan 28, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – CWI Academy Head Coach Andre Coley has secured a Club Cricket stint in Trinidad and Tobago for promising player Kevlon Anderson. Within the last twelve (12) months Anderson has been undergoing training sessions under the West Indies Emerging Player Programme.

The assignment gives Anderson a chance to get in the much-needed match practice with constraints capable of supporting his growth. The pitch conditions are likely to be similar to those that the Guyana Harpy Eagles will confront during their last three round of matches in the West Indies Championship, 2023. Additionally, it is expected that the responsibility of an overseas professional will assist Kevlon Anderson to continue to develop the requisite attributes of an international player. Anderson will depart Guyana as soon as February 4, 2023, to take up this engagement in Trinidad.

CWI High-Performance Manager Graeme West praised the initiative and encouraged the GCB to collaborate with CWI and Preysal Cricket Club on this player development plan. Graeme West posited, “I think it’s a great opportunity for Kevlon to get some competitive cricket and prepare himself for the final three rounds of the WI Championship.”

President Bissoondyal commended CWI for its proactive approach to the management of youth players. He remarked, that great effort is being made to nurture and develop youth players and this initiative is an indication of the meaningfulness of GCB’s and CWI’s Youth Development Programmes.

Further, President Singh indicated that the practice exercises undertaken in the youth development programme are good, and must be complemented by the player’s involvement in matches, which provides real-game context situations.

