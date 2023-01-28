Latest update January 28th, 2023 2:52 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

India presents Guyana with opportunity to improve technology – President Ali

Jan 28, 2023 News

…says countries to build an agri-tech campus to support regional food hub

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Thursday evening said that diplomatic relations between Guyana and India have been enhanced over the years while noting the country’s influence and impact on Guyana and its citizens.

The Head of State was at the time speaking at a reception in observance of India’s 73rd Republic Anniversary held at the Atlantic Ballroom, New Pegasus Hotel. According to the Office of the President, President Ali said that India presents Guyana with the opportunity to improve its technology, especially as it relates to the agriculture sector.

President Irfaan Ali delivers his speech at India’s 73rd Republic Anniversary held at the Atlantic Ballroom, New Pegasus Hotel.

President Irfaan Ali delivers his speech at India’s 73rd Republic Anniversary held at the Atlantic Ballroom, New Pegasus Hotel.

The President said that the two countries will work together to build an agri-tech campus in Guyana to support the regional food hub that is being developed.

He added that over the next few months, a number of measures aimed at creating the eco-system in the agriculture sector, focusing on high-value, new areas and innovations will be implemented.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, and other Cabinet members, Government officials and members of the diplomatic community also attended the event.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

3 min. Tiktok who deh with who

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Djokovic shrugs off dad drama to reach 10th Australian Open final

Djokovic shrugs off dad drama to reach 10th Australian Open final

Jan 28, 2023

MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic shrugged off controversy involving his father to reach a record-extending 10th Australian Open final yesterday and set up a blockbuster decider with Greek...
Read More
Team Mohamed’s to bankroll prize money, trophies for Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic

Team Mohamed’s to bankroll prize money,...

Jan 28, 2023

Spinners lead New Zealand to T20 win in India

Spinners lead New Zealand to T20 win in India

Jan 28, 2023

Amsterdam has a strong chance

Amsterdam has a strong chance

Jan 28, 2023

Kevlon Anderson to play club cricket for Preysal in Trinidad

Kevlon Anderson to play club cricket for Preysal...

Jan 28, 2023

Four matches on today at NTC

Four matches on today at NTC

Jan 28, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Pumping at breakneck speed

    Kaieteur News – Foreigners are cheering Guyana’s high acceleration programme to explore, produce, and capitalise... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]