India presents Guyana with opportunity to improve technology – President Ali

…says countries to build an agri-tech campus to support regional food hub

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Thursday evening said that diplomatic relations between Guyana and India have been enhanced over the years while noting the country’s influence and impact on Guyana and its citizens.

The Head of State was at the time speaking at a reception in observance of India’s 73rd Republic Anniversary held at the Atlantic Ballroom, New Pegasus Hotel. According to the Office of the President, President Ali said that India presents Guyana with the opportunity to improve its technology, especially as it relates to the agriculture sector.

The President said that the two countries will work together to build an agri-tech campus in Guyana to support the regional food hub that is being developed.

He added that over the next few months, a number of measures aimed at creating the eco-system in the agriculture sector, focusing on high-value, new areas and innovations will be implemented.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, and other Cabinet members, Government officials and members of the diplomatic community also attended the event.