India presents Guyana with opportunity to improve technology – President Ali

Latest update January 28th, 2023 2:52 AM
Jan 28, 2023 News
…says countries to build an agri-tech campus to support regional food hub
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Thursday evening said that diplomatic relations between Guyana and India have been enhanced over the years while noting the country’s influence and impact on Guyana and its citizens.
The Head of State was at the time speaking at a reception in observance of India’s 73rd Republic Anniversary held at the Atlantic Ballroom, New Pegasus Hotel. According to the Office of the President, President Ali said that India presents Guyana with the opportunity to improve its technology, especially as it relates to the agriculture sector.
The President said that the two countries will work together to build an agri-tech campus in Guyana to support the regional food hub that is being developed.
He added that over the next few months, a number of measures aimed at creating the eco-system in the agriculture sector, focusing on high-value, new areas and innovations will be implemented.
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, and other Cabinet members, Government officials and members of the diplomatic community also attended the event.
3 min. Tiktok who deh with who
Jan 28, 2023MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic shrugged off controversy involving his father to reach a record-extending 10th Australian Open final yesterday and set up a blockbuster decider with Greek...
Jan 28, 2023
Jan 28, 2023
Jan 28, 2023
Jan 28, 2023
Jan 28, 2023
Kaieteur News – American billionaire, Bill Gates of Microsoft fame recently gave his take on China’s presence in... more
Kaieteur News – Foreigners are cheering Guyana’s high acceleration programme to explore, produce, and capitalise... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]