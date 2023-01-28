Latest update January 28th, 2023 2:52 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana-Suriname Private Sectors meet in Suriname

Jan 28, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana-Suriname Private Sector Business Council on Friday hosted its first meeting for the year 2023 in Paramaribo, Suriname.

Private Sector Commission’s (PSC) Chairman, Mr. Paul Cheong chaired the meeting in his capacity of Chairman of the Council, having taken over the rotating leadership role in September 2022.

Private Sector (Photo courtesy of the Private Sector Commission)

Private Sector (Photo courtesy of the Private Sector Commission)

Matters affecting the business community in both Guyana and Suriname are being discussed.

Those in attendance representing the Suriname side are Mr. Bryan Renten, Mr. Farsi Khudabux, Mr. Derrick Klaverweide, Mr. Patrick Healy and Mr. Kamlesh Ganesh while the Guyana team is represented by Mr. Paul Cheong, Major General (Ret’d) Norman McLean, Mr. Ryan Alexander, Mr. Ian Chung and PRO, Ms. Onicka Jones.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

3 min. Tiktok who deh with who

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Djokovic shrugs off dad drama to reach 10th Australian Open final

Djokovic shrugs off dad drama to reach 10th Australian Open final

Jan 28, 2023

MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic shrugged off controversy involving his father to reach a record-extending 10th Australian Open final yesterday and set up a blockbuster decider with Greek...
Read More
Team Mohamed’s to bankroll prize money, trophies for Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic

Team Mohamed’s to bankroll prize money,...

Jan 28, 2023

Spinners lead New Zealand to T20 win in India

Spinners lead New Zealand to T20 win in India

Jan 28, 2023

Amsterdam has a strong chance

Amsterdam has a strong chance

Jan 28, 2023

Kevlon Anderson to play club cricket for Preysal in Trinidad

Kevlon Anderson to play club cricket for Preysal...

Jan 28, 2023

Four matches on today at NTC

Four matches on today at NTC

Jan 28, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Pumping at breakneck speed

    Kaieteur News – Foreigners are cheering Guyana’s high acceleration programme to explore, produce, and capitalise... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]