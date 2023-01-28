Guyana-Suriname Private Sectors meet in Suriname

Latest update January 28th, 2023 2:52 AM
Jan 28, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana-Suriname Private Sector Business Council on Friday hosted its first meeting for the year 2023 in Paramaribo, Suriname.
Private Sector Commission’s (PSC) Chairman, Mr. Paul Cheong chaired the meeting in his capacity of Chairman of the Council, having taken over the rotating leadership role in September 2022.
Matters affecting the business community in both Guyana and Suriname are being discussed.
Those in attendance representing the Suriname side are Mr. Bryan Renten, Mr. Farsi Khudabux, Mr. Derrick Klaverweide, Mr. Patrick Healy and Mr. Kamlesh Ganesh while the Guyana team is represented by Mr. Paul Cheong, Major General (Ret’d) Norman McLean, Mr. Ryan Alexander, Mr. Ian Chung and PRO, Ms. Onicka Jones.
