Guyana ‘effed’ on Harbour Bridge’s electronic message board – Govt. apologizes

Jan 28, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Drivers crossing the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) on Thursday evening were notified by the Bridge’s digital message board that Guyana is ‘effed’.

A driver recorded the “F**** Guyana” message which reportedly ran across the Harbour Bridge’s LED message board and it was not long after, the recording went viral across all social media platforms.

Thursday night’s notice on DHB’s digital message board.

The management of the DHB has since publicly apologized for the “profane message” that was broadcast not only to Guyanese but visitors in the country and has since labeled it as a miscalculated attack on the government owned corporation.

DHB stated, “We wish to assure everyone that the profane message broadcast via the digital messaging board at the bridge was perpetrated with ill intent by a yet unknown person or persons, to cast a shadow of doubt over the corporation and its hardworking staff.”

The DHB management warned that act perpetrated will not be taken lightly and said that a full investigation will be launched to determine who might uploaded the profanity message on the digital screen.

DHB also committed to ensuring that better systems and monitoring mechanisms are put in place, to prevent a reoccurrence.

Djokovic shrugs off dad drama to reach 10th Australian Open final

Jan 28, 2023

MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic shrugged off controversy involving his father to reach a record-extending 10th Australian Open final yesterday and set up a blockbuster decider with Greek...
Team Mohamed’s to bankroll prize money, trophies for Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic

Jan 28, 2023

Spinners lead New Zealand to T20 win in India

Jan 28, 2023

Amsterdam has a strong chance

Jan 28, 2023

Kevlon Anderson to play club cricket for Preysal in Trinidad

Jan 28, 2023

Four matches on today at NTC

Jan 28, 2023

