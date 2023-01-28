Four matches on today at NTC

Latest update January 28th, 2023 2:52 AM
Jan 28, 2023 Sports
GFF Tiger Rentals U13 Football…
Kaieteur News – Today the third round of matches in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Tiger Rentals nationwide under-13 development football initiative is scheduled to unfold at the GFF National Training Centre in Providence.
The tournament, which has two matches being simultaneously contested, will see Bartica go up against West Demerara on Field 1, while East Berbice tackle West Berbice on the other Field.
At noon, the other two matches unravel as Georgetown and the undefeated Upper Demerara collide on Field 1, while East Bank and East Coast battle on the other Field. After that, the teams will have another two-week interval between rounds before the games resume.
The fourth round is billed for Saturday, February 11, at the same venue as West Berbice tackle East Coast, East Berbice battle Bartica, Upper Demerara clash with East Bank and West Demerara goes head-to-head with Georgetown.
As it stands after two rounds, Upper Demerara lead the Point standings with six points from two consecutive victories, while East Coast and Georgetown, both on four points, occupy second and third, respectively.
East Coast and Georgetown each picked up a win and a draw, However, East Coast leads on a superior goal difference of +4 in comparison to Georgetown’s +2.
The same scenario applies to the next three teams; East Bank, West Demerara and West Berbice, who are all on three points from a win and a loss, with a goal difference of 0. They occupy fourth to sixth on the table.
Bartica and East Berbice, in seventh and eighth, respectively, without a point on the board, have had a tough start to the tournament after facing consecutive defeats.
In the second round, East Bank defeated Bartica 2 – 0, West Berbice sank West Demerara 2 – 0, Upper Demerara got past East Berbice 3 – 0 while Georgetown and East Coast played a 1 – 1 draw.
Prior to that, Georgetown opened their campaign with a 3 – 1 win over West Berbice, East Coast trampled Bartica 4 – 0, Upper Demerara sank West Berbice 2 – 0 and West Demerara triumphed over East Bank 3 – 1.
Meanwhile, the fifth and sixth rounds are scheduled for Saturday, February 25, and Saturday, March 11.
