Essequibo man granted bail on gun, ammo charges

Kaieteur News – Devenand Dwarka of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast, Region Two was on Thursday granted bail for the possession of a firearm and ammunition after making his first court appearance.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dwarka, a labourer, of Lot 24 Henrietta appeared at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Esther Sam where the charges were read to him.

Dwarka pleaded not guilty to the charges which allege that on January 22, at Henrietta Public Road he had in his possession one 9mm Pistol with three 9mm live ammunition.

Bail was objected to by the prosecutor but was subsequently granted by the court in the sum of $100,000 on each charge. He is expected to make his second court appearance on February 8, 2023.

The police had reported that on January 22, at about 02:30hrs, ranks were on mobile patrol duties, and while proceeding east on the northern side of the Henrietta Public Road Dwarka was seen in the vicinity of Jaigobin Hotel with an object projecting out from his waist.

The ranks shouted out to Dwarka and urged him to stop, but he paid no heed and instead ran into a parking lot. The ranks give chase and Dwarka reportedly fell into a muddy area.

While in the mud, he retrieved the firearm from his waist and while trying to get up the firearm fell from his hand into the muddy area. As a rank was trying to grab him, Dwarka jumped into a trench and made good his escape.

However, the firearm was retrieved by the ranks and it was found to be a 9mm SIG SAUER P226 made in Germany with three matching live ammunitions and one magazine with the serial number filed off.

Police had stated that efforts were made to have Dwarka arrested since he is known to the police and is currently before the court on a narcotic charge of 2.277 grams of cannabis.

Dwarka was subsequently arrested on the day in question while at a relative’s home in Henrietta.