Amsterdam has a strong chance

Kaieteur News – “Meritocracy is a good thing. Whenever possible, people should be judged based on their works and results, not superficial qualities.” The aforesaid are wise words from Eric Ries, American Entrepreneur, and Author.

Without fear of correction, and opting against tip-toeing around the tulips, meritocracy is the proposition of selecting based entirely, and solely on the respective distinction.

The National Sports Awards, the premier gala of the National Sports Commission (NSC), which is a customary annual feature, and recognizes the achievements of sporting associations, teams, and individual athletes, is a platform and forum where the tenets of meritocracy are often tested.

In this particular instance, the selection of the Sportsman of the Year, arguably, the most important singular accolade alongside its female component, is of intrigue given the collective lack of regional and international accomplishments and standout performances by the majority of the potential candidates.

However, one name, though not of a mainstream affiliation, seems objectively positioned for possible athletic recognition. That individual is none other than pugilist ‘Dynamite’ Desmond Amsterdam.

The tale of the tape is nothing short of outstanding for the Guyana Defence Force sergeant, whose exploits in 2022 can only be described as spectacular on both the international and local circuit.

His highlight reel makes for interesting reading. Amsterdam secured a historic bronze medal at the prestigious Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Elite Championships in the South American nation of Ecuador.

This was followed by an impressive quarterfinal placement at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, an event of international repute given its competitive history. Amsterdam’s international crusade concluded as it commenced with another historic achievement, as he battled his way to another bronze medal at the South American Games in Paraguay.

The International Boxing Association justly recognized the achievements of the army officer, as he was subsequently affixed with a rank of 23 in his division, in the process making him the highest-seeded Guyanese boxer.

Turning to the local circuit, Amsterdam punched his way to a gold medal at the significant Terrence Ali Open Championship. Certainly, his resume for 2022, the year in question that will be up for scrutiny by the adjudicating body, places Amsterdam amongst the most favourable of contenders.

After all, Amsterdam was recently selected for the Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) most prestigious honor, the Boxer of the Year accolade, following an exhaustive process, which analyzed his local and international exploits, the same criteria that will also be scrutinized by the NSC’s selection panel.

In all honesty, his selection to the GBA’s top prize seemed a mere formality given his spectacular exploits in the prior calendar year, and further strengthened his case for recognition at the NSC strata.

Interestingly, the previous boxer to clinch an NSC award was Keevin Allicock, who clinched the Junior Sportsman of the Year accolade, after winning a historic silver medal at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games Boxing Championship. This award, however, was shared with sprinter Compton Caesar following an equally impressive outing that resulted in a historic gold medal capture in Boy’s U20 100m at the CARIFTA Games.

“In terms of merit, sports has mathematical statistics. That’s how you know who the best player is,” another apt avowal in this case from Norm MacDonald, the famed Canadian comedian. In the case of Amsterdam, the aforesaid quote is appropriate. Undoubtedly, he has the numbers and medals to stake a claim for the NSC Sportsman of the Year prize.