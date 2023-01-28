$1,700M estimated to build Karasabai School

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education has estimated that the construction of a secondary school to house students from Karasabai, Region Nine and neighbouring communities would cost approximately $1.700M. Some 20 Contractors are competing to construct the project.

This was revealed during the opening of tenders on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

The Ministry had said that the construction of a secondary school in Karasabai is aimed at addressing the overcrowding of some secondary schools in Region Nine.

Kaieteur News understands that currently Karasabai Secondary School is housed in the same building as the Karasabai Primary School.

It is important to note that upon completion, the new secondary school will not only benefit the students of Karasabi but also other secondary school students. A dormitory will also be built.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at an event last year had mentioned that there are planning to construct more schools across the country to achieve the universal secondary education.

“Our intention is that we would achieve universal secondary education in this first term. What is universal secondary education? It means universally all over this country every child must be able to access a seat in a secondary school to complete their secondary education. And even as we work on achieving universal secondary education, that is giving every Guyanese child access,” the Education Minister said.

Meanwhile, government has budgeted $94.4B this year for the education sector. Of that sum of $12.4B has been allocated for the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Construction of secondary school at Karasabai, Region Nine.