Villagers to assist in identifying “undiscovered” wild rabbits at Rupununi

Jan 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Residents of Karaudarnau Village, Rupununi , Region Nine will be trained to assist scientists in identifying some undiscovered species of wild rabbits native to  their farmlands, the South Rupununi Conversation Society (SRCS) stated  on Wednesday.

SRCS, dubbed the initiative as “a New Project to genetically identify Wild Rabbit Population in Rupununi”.  SRCS is a non-governmental organisation founded since 2002 with the sole of obhectiove of preserving wildlife, environment and culture of the Rupununi through community –based conservation, environmental education and research.

Night shots of wild rabbits at Karaudarnau Village (SRCS photos)

This new project it has embarked on is reportedly being supported by Field museum, located in the United States of America (USA).  According to SRCS, for decades, the residents of Karaudarnau Village have found a population of wild rabbits on their farmlands. “…Currently, the species remain undiscovered to the scientific community with no knowledge about which species it is or if it is a new species entirely,” SRCS stated.

A little girl from Karaudarnau Village cuddling a wild rabbit (SRCS photo)

In order to identify the species, SRCS has decided to collaborate with Karaudarnau Villagers. The residents will be trained to “capture and sample the rabbits” before their genetic material is analysed.  “Based on the results, we will then work together with Karaudarnau Village to find out more information about these mysterious rabbits,” added the SRCS.

