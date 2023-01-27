Squash Association Annual General Meeting to be held on February 9th

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on the 9th February, 2023 at 7:00pm. This meeting will be held virtually on Zoom.

The current President of the association is former CEO of Guyana Office for Investment (Go-invest), Owen Verwey. The GSA has had a considerable amount of success in the past, under the stewardship of Verwey. The GSA won both junior and senior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) championships, while other players produced noteworthy performances at international competitions.

Voting and everything in relation to meeting will be done on the before mentioned platform (Zoom). To avoid any discrepancy occurrences, the association advised that they shall be a ‘one vote per device’ system for each GSA member.

However, to be a member of the GSA, A subscription fee of $2,000 for adults and $1,000 for juniors, this is to be paid to any GSA executive member. You can also contact Lorraine Ince for further information regarding such or for any issue relating to this year’s AGM.

Lorraine Ince is also the person responsible for adding anyone desirous of being included to the meeting list. One must be on the list to be allowed into the AGM Zoom meeting. Persons abroad can be on the list and pay later.

Meanwhile, on the agenda for the GSA general meeting, the association plans to introduce additional committees to be a part of the association, they also plan to change the current executive committee voting system from the current one-year term to two-years system, also they will see the addition of a players commission: a single player that sits at the board as a representative of players. A system that is currently used by the professional squash association and they would also be installing an immediate past-President system: a past-president that sits on the board one year after his/her tenure and also the usual voting-in process.

The current executive members of the GSA are; Vice-President David Fernandes, Treasurer Garfield Wiltshire, Secretary Lorraine Ince, Assistant Secretary Annabelle Singh, Chairperson of Club Committee Robin Low, Chairperson of Competition Committee Deje Dias, Chairperson of Junior Affairs Juanita Fernandes, Chairperson of Fundraising Suzanne DeAbreu.