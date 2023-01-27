Security guard arrested after police find shotgun in his camp

Latest update January 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 27, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old security guard of Phase One ‘B’ Wisroc, Wismar, Linden was on Wednesday arrested by police in Region 10 after a 12-guage shotgun was found in his camp located at Amaila’s Falls, Upper Essequibo River.
According to police, ranks led by a Detective Sergeant, were on patrol duty at 28 Miles Amaila’s Falls access road when they observed a make-shift wooden and tarpaulin camp a short distance away from the Essequibo River.
The ranks proceeded to the camp where they observed the man, who identified himself as a security guard. During a search of the camp, the ranks observed the shotgun wrapped in a hammock.
Upon examination, one 12-gauge cartridge was found in the firearm which had no serial number.
Police reported that the security guard under caution told the ranks, “Officer, I hunt with this gun to make me lil side hustle on my lil security work, I get $200,000 what y’all can do for me?”
The security guard was immediately arrested and taken to the Mackenzie Police Station along with the shotgun and cartridge where it was lodged.
Investigations are ongoing.
3 min. Tiktok who deh with who
Jan 27, 2023ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that former West Indies Captain and batting legend, Brian Lara, has agreed to assist CWI as a Performance Mentor – working...
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Kaieteur News – Let me be incandescent in my words to follow. I was trained in history when I first entered university.... more
Kaieteur News – Foreigners are cheering Guyana’s high acceleration programme to explore, produce, and capitalise... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]