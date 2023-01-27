Latest update January 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Security guard arrested after police find shotgun in his camp

Jan 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old security guard of Phase One ‘B’ Wisroc, Wismar, Linden was on Wednesday arrested by police in Region 10 after a 12-guage shotgun was found in his camp located at Amaila’s Falls, Upper Essequibo River.

According to police, ranks led by a Detective Sergeant, were on patrol duty at 28 Miles Amaila’s Falls access road when they observed a make-shift wooden and tarpaulin camp a short distance away from the Essequibo River.

The 12-gauge shotgun that was found.

The 12-gauge shotgun that was found.

The ranks proceeded to the camp where they observed the man, who identified himself as a security guard. During a search of the camp, the ranks observed the shotgun wrapped in a hammock.

Upon examination, one 12-gauge cartridge was found in the firearm which had no serial number.

Police reported that the security guard under caution told the ranks, “Officer, I hunt with this gun to make me lil side hustle on my lil security work, I get $200,000 what y’all can do for me?”

The security guard was immediately arrested and taken to the Mackenzie Police Station along with the shotgun and cartridge where it was lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

3 min. Tiktok who deh with who

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Brian Lara to assist Cricket West Indies as Performance Mentor

Brian Lara to assist Cricket West Indies as Performance Mentor

Jan 27, 2023

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that former West Indies Captain and batting legend, Brian Lara, has agreed to assist CWI as a Performance Mentor – working...
Read More
Castrol Strikers too good for GDF

Castrol Strikers too good for GDF

Jan 27, 2023

Stage set for opening rounds of the 2023 West Indies Championship in Antigua and Grenada

Stage set for opening rounds of the 2023 West...

Jan 27, 2023

GBI supports tonight’s ‘Basketball Bounce Back’ at Burnham Court

GBI supports tonight’s ‘Basketball Bounce...

Jan 27, 2023

MCYS to hold National Sports Conference tomorrow

MCYS to hold National Sports Conference tomorrow

Jan 27, 2023

Squash Association Annual General Meeting to be held on February 9th

Squash Association Annual General Meeting to be...

Jan 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Pumping at breakneck speed

    Kaieteur News – Foreigners are cheering Guyana’s high acceleration programme to explore, produce, and capitalise... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]