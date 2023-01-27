Security guard arrested after police find shotgun in his camp

Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old security guard of Phase One ‘B’ Wisroc, Wismar, Linden was on Wednesday arrested by police in Region 10 after a 12-guage shotgun was found in his camp located at Amaila’s Falls, Upper Essequibo River.

According to police, ranks led by a Detective Sergeant, were on patrol duty at 28 Miles Amaila’s Falls access road when they observed a make-shift wooden and tarpaulin camp a short distance away from the Essequibo River.

The ranks proceeded to the camp where they observed the man, who identified himself as a security guard. During a search of the camp, the ranks observed the shotgun wrapped in a hammock.

Upon examination, one 12-gauge cartridge was found in the firearm which had no serial number.

Police reported that the security guard under caution told the ranks, “Officer, I hunt with this gun to make me lil side hustle on my lil security work, I get $200,000 what y’all can do for me?”

The security guard was immediately arrested and taken to the Mackenzie Police Station along with the shotgun and cartridge where it was lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.