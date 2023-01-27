Latest update January 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rystad Energy says T&T Conference used “unfinished draft” of Stabroek Block overlapping into Venezuela’s waters

Jan 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Senior Vice President of Rystad Energy, Schreiner Parker has sought to clear the air on an erroneous map that was used during the recently concluded Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference 2023.

That map had shown Guyana’s Stabroek Block overlapping into Venezuela’s territorial waters. In a letter addressed to the President of the Energy Chamber, Dr. Thackwray Driver, the Rystad official explained that the version of the map used was an unfinished one from his company.

He wrote: “It has come to our attention that an unfinished draft version of the presentation prepared for the Energy Chamber was made available to certain individuals outside of yourself and your immediate team at the Energy Chamber. In this unfinished draft presentation, a slide was shown which included a map showing the Stabroek Block in Guyana.”

Parker said the projection used during the creation of this map erroneously showed the Stabroek Block extending into Venezuelan territorial waters. He added, “This projection is incorrect and has been corrected in the final version of the presentation.”

Senior Vice President of Rystad Energy, Schreiner Parker

Senior Vice President of Rystad Energy, Schreiner Parker

He categorically stated that Rystad Energy does not consider the Stabroek Block to extend into Venezuelan territorial waters. Parker said it is the position of Rystad Energy that the Stabroek Block is wholly contained within Guyanese territorial waters. Parker also asked that Driver and his team at the chamber dispose of the previous unfinished draft and recall any emails, correspondence or any other reference to this map which contained the projection error.

It was Kaieteur News that first highlighted this error while in attendance at the conference. It was identified after Driver had asked for it to be used in the backdrop of a panel discussion on how Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname, Barbados and other territories may leverage their resources as a united block to meet the world’s energy needs.

Kaieteur News’ team, which included Publisher Glenn Lall, observed that a portion of the block was overlapping Venezuela’s maritime borders. Efforts were made to bring this to the attention of the panel during the discussions but to no avail. Lall said it is important that this matter be raised with organisers as more than 700 individuals were being misled. More importantly, he noted that Guyana and Venezuela are before the International Court of Justice where the former has laid out an irrefutable case on the parameters of its territorial sovereignty. He said the map being shown or featured in the backdrop of discussions about Trinidad’s eagerness to harness Venezuela’s gas resources is “distasteful” to say the least.

With President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s intervention, the organizers accepted that the map was incorrect and apologized for same.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

3 min. Tiktok who deh with who

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Brian Lara to assist Cricket West Indies as Performance Mentor

Brian Lara to assist Cricket West Indies as Performance Mentor

Jan 27, 2023

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that former West Indies Captain and batting legend, Brian Lara, has agreed to assist CWI as a Performance Mentor – working...
Read More
Castrol Strikers too good for GDF

Castrol Strikers too good for GDF

Jan 27, 2023

Stage set for opening rounds of the 2023 West Indies Championship in Antigua and Grenada

Stage set for opening rounds of the 2023 West...

Jan 27, 2023

GBI supports tonight’s ‘Basketball Bounce Back’ at Burnham Court

GBI supports tonight’s ‘Basketball Bounce...

Jan 27, 2023

MCYS to hold National Sports Conference tomorrow

MCYS to hold National Sports Conference tomorrow

Jan 27, 2023

Squash Association Annual General Meeting to be held on February 9th

Squash Association Annual General Meeting to be...

Jan 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Pumping at breakneck speed

    Kaieteur News – Foreigners are cheering Guyana’s high acceleration programme to explore, produce, and capitalise... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]