Rystad Energy says T&T Conference used “unfinished draft” of Stabroek Block overlapping into Venezuela’s waters

Kaieteur News – Senior Vice President of Rystad Energy, Schreiner Parker has sought to clear the air on an erroneous map that was used during the recently concluded Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference 2023.

That map had shown Guyana’s Stabroek Block overlapping into Venezuela’s territorial waters. In a letter addressed to the President of the Energy Chamber, Dr. Thackwray Driver, the Rystad official explained that the version of the map used was an unfinished one from his company.

He wrote: “It has come to our attention that an unfinished draft version of the presentation prepared for the Energy Chamber was made available to certain individuals outside of yourself and your immediate team at the Energy Chamber. In this unfinished draft presentation, a slide was shown which included a map showing the Stabroek Block in Guyana.”

Parker said the projection used during the creation of this map erroneously showed the Stabroek Block extending into Venezuelan territorial waters. He added, “This projection is incorrect and has been corrected in the final version of the presentation.”

He categorically stated that Rystad Energy does not consider the Stabroek Block to extend into Venezuelan territorial waters. Parker said it is the position of Rystad Energy that the Stabroek Block is wholly contained within Guyanese territorial waters. Parker also asked that Driver and his team at the chamber dispose of the previous unfinished draft and recall any emails, correspondence or any other reference to this map which contained the projection error.

It was Kaieteur News that first highlighted this error while in attendance at the conference. It was identified after Driver had asked for it to be used in the backdrop of a panel discussion on how Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname, Barbados and other territories may leverage their resources as a united block to meet the world’s energy needs.

Kaieteur News’ team, which included Publisher Glenn Lall, observed that a portion of the block was overlapping Venezuela’s maritime borders. Efforts were made to bring this to the attention of the panel during the discussions but to no avail. Lall said it is important that this matter be raised with organisers as more than 700 individuals were being misled. More importantly, he noted that Guyana and Venezuela are before the International Court of Justice where the former has laid out an irrefutable case on the parameters of its territorial sovereignty. He said the map being shown or featured in the backdrop of discussions about Trinidad’s eagerness to harness Venezuela’s gas resources is “distasteful” to say the least.

With President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s intervention, the organizers accepted that the map was incorrect and apologized for same.