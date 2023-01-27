MCYS to hold National Sports Conference tomorrow

Latest update January 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 27, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Representatives from the various sports disciplines, media and other related personnel will converge on the National Cultural Centre on Homestretch and Mandela Avenues from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm when the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) stage the 2nd edition of the National Sports Conference tomorrow (Saturday).
The event will be held under the principal theme of ‘The Science for Sports Development’. The forum, which is the brainchild of the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr, was the first of its kind on local soil and will consist of four-panel discussions with a plethora of representatives from various national associations/federations.
The panel discussions scheduled are: shifting of training to a science base, inculcating a winning mindset, the business of sport – generating more revenue, and minimum standards for traveling national teams.
The National Sports Conference emanated on the heels of the identification of the 12 core sports and is a critical arm of the MCYS’s attempt to formulate the National Sports Policy. It also is a vital component of the government’s long-term vision for the development of the local sports sector.
The inaugural edition was staged on October 2nd, 2021, and afforded the opportunity for information to be disseminated to representatives of the 12 core sports on how the Ministry’s Sports Academy, which comprises the three pillars of nursery, tournament, and elite training, would function following its eventual initiation.
The core sports selected are: athletics, badminton, basketball, cricket, football, hockey, lawn tennis, rugby, squash, swimming, table tennis, and volleyball.
3 min. Tiktok who deh with who
Jan 27, 2023ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that former West Indies Captain and batting legend, Brian Lara, has agreed to assist CWI as a Performance Mentor – working...
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Kaieteur News – Let me be incandescent in my words to follow. I was trained in history when I first entered university.... more
Kaieteur News – Foreigners are cheering Guyana’s high acceleration programme to explore, produce, and capitalise... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]