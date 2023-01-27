MCYS to hold National Sports Conference tomorrow

Kaieteur News – Representatives from the various sports disciplines, media and other related personnel will converge on the National Cultural Centre on Homestretch and Mandela Avenues from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm when the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) stage the 2nd edition of the National Sports Conference tomorrow (Saturday).

The event will be held under the principal theme of ‘The Science for Sports Development’. The forum, which is the brainchild of the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr, was the first of its kind on local soil and will consist of four-panel discussions with a plethora of representatives from various national associations/federations.

The panel discussions scheduled are: shifting of training to a science base, inculcating a winning mindset, the business of sport – generating more revenue, and minimum standards for traveling national teams.

The National Sports Conference emanated on the heels of the identification of the 12 core sports and is a critical arm of the MCYS’s attempt to formulate the National Sports Policy. It also is a vital component of the government’s long-term vision for the development of the local sports sector.

The inaugural edition was staged on October 2nd, 2021, and afforded the opportunity for information to be disseminated to representatives of the 12 core sports on how the Ministry’s Sports Academy, which comprises the three pillars of nursery, tournament, and elite training, would function following its eventual initiation.

The core sports selected are: athletics, badminton, basketball, cricket, football, hockey, lawn tennis, rugby, squash, swimming, table tennis, and volleyball.