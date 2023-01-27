Man dies after canoe hit by speedboat

Kaieteur News – A 60-year-old labourer was on Sunday killed after a speedboat powered by a 15 HP outboard engine knocked over his wooden canoe in the Pomeroon River, Region Two.

The dead man has been identified as Harold Edwards of Karawab Village, Upper Pomeroon River. Edwards’ Canoe was reportedly struck by the speedboat around 19:45hrs.

According Police Commander of the Region Two district, Khemraj Shivabarran, Edwards was reportedly fishing in the river when he met his demise.

Two men, identified as the boat’s captain and his brother are presently in custody assisting with the necessary investigations. Shivbarran noted, however, that investigators will have to release them on station bail because his ranks are only allowed to keep them in custody for 72 hrs and that time is almost up.

Nevertheless, investigations will continue to determine whether they are responsible for Edwards’ death.

The arrested brothers alleged that they were returning home from watching a cricket game at the Makasima Playground located in the upper Pomeroon River when the accident took place.

They recalled that their boat had struck something while they were traveling in the vicinity of Church Hill, Karawab. The brothers soon realized that they had hit a small wooden canoe but when they looked back in the river, they did not see anyone.

Kaieteur News understands that the boat was left floating but there was no sign of Edwards.

The brothers continued on their journey and reported what happened to a relative. It was later discovered that Edwards was in the boat at the time of the accident.

The matter was reported police and a search was launched for Edwards.

His body was discovered on Monday when police fished it out of the river. The brothers were detained and their boat lodged at the Charity Police Station.

Edwards’ canoe was recovered too and there was visible damage to one side.

Meanwhile, an autopsy done on Edwards’ body showed that he died from blunt trauma to the head. He also drowned.

Investigations are ongoing.