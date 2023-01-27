Latest update January 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man dies after canoe hit by speedboat

Jan 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 60-year-old labourer was on Sunday killed after a speedboat powered by a 15 HP outboard engine knocked over his wooden canoe in the Pomeroon River, Region Two.

The dead man has been identified as Harold Edwards of Karawab Village, Upper Pomeroon River. Edwards’ Canoe was reportedly struck by the speedboat around 19:45hrs.

According Police Commander of the Region Two district, Khemraj Shivabarran, Edwards was reportedly fishing in the river when he met his demise.

Two men, identified as the boat’s captain and his brother are presently in custody assisting with the necessary investigations. Shivbarran noted, however, that investigators will have to release them on station bail because his ranks are only allowed to keep them in custody for 72 hrs and that time is almost up.

Nevertheless, investigations will continue to determine whether they are responsible for Edwards’ death.

The Pomeroon River

The Pomeroon River

The arrested brothers alleged that they were returning home from watching a cricket game at the Makasima Playground located in the upper Pomeroon River when the accident took place.

They recalled that their boat had struck something while they were traveling in the vicinity of Church Hill, Karawab. The brothers soon realized that they had hit a small wooden canoe but when they looked back in the river, they did not see anyone.

Kaieteur News understands that the boat was left floating but there was no sign of Edwards.

The brothers continued on their journey and reported what happened to a relative. It was later discovered that Edwards was in the boat at the time of the accident.

The matter was reported police and a search was launched for Edwards.

His body was discovered on Monday when police fished it out of the river. The brothers were detained and their boat lodged at the Charity Police Station.

Edwards’ canoe was recovered too and there was visible damage to one side.

Meanwhile, an autopsy done on Edwards’ body showed that he died from blunt trauma to the head. He also drowned.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

3 min. Tiktok who deh with who

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Brian Lara to assist Cricket West Indies as Performance Mentor

Brian Lara to assist Cricket West Indies as Performance Mentor

Jan 27, 2023

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that former West Indies Captain and batting legend, Brian Lara, has agreed to assist CWI as a Performance Mentor – working...
Read More
Castrol Strikers too good for GDF

Castrol Strikers too good for GDF

Jan 27, 2023

Stage set for opening rounds of the 2023 West Indies Championship in Antigua and Grenada

Stage set for opening rounds of the 2023 West...

Jan 27, 2023

GBI supports tonight’s ‘Basketball Bounce Back’ at Burnham Court

GBI supports tonight’s ‘Basketball Bounce...

Jan 27, 2023

MCYS to hold National Sports Conference tomorrow

MCYS to hold National Sports Conference tomorrow

Jan 27, 2023

Squash Association Annual General Meeting to be held on February 9th

Squash Association Annual General Meeting to be...

Jan 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Pumping at breakneck speed

    Kaieteur News – Foreigners are cheering Guyana’s high acceleration programme to explore, produce, and capitalise... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]