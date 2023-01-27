Latest update January 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Govt. to use portion of US$44M World Bank loan for workforce, skills gap audit

Jan 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Guyanese authorities recently disclosed that part of the US$44M World Bank loan will be used to hire a consultant to carry out a rapid assessment of the nation’s current work force as well as an analysis of inherent skills gaps and any potential migrant labour needs.

The consultancy will be carried out based on desk and field research, primary data through interviews, and consultations with key Guyana authorities, private sector representatives, academia, and civil society. The consultancy is expected to be completed within six months. The preliminary conclusions and recommendations of the study will be available within four months of the commencement of contract to be awarded by the Education Ministry.

Kaieteur News understands that the World Bank loan will fund a range of activities for the Guyana Strengthening Human Capital Through Education Project. That initiative will focus on expanding access to quality education at the secondary level, as well as improving technical and vocational training (TVET) to meet the needs of the labour market. The funding aims to prepare Guyanese citizens to excel in emerging sectors of the economy including climate-resilient agriculture, low-carbon technology, and digital development.

Activities under the project are expected to benefit at least 60,744 students and 2,128 teachers and principals at the secondary level. At the TVET level, a minimum of 600 students and 140 secondary and post-secondary TVET trainers will benefit from professional development activities.

Furthermore, the project will support the piloting and national rollout of a new curriculum for grades 7-9, which emphasizes environmental stewardship and climate change, integrated into social studies and science for grades 7 and 9. The project will also finance textbooks for grades 7-11 to support the rollout of the new curriculum and the urgent need for learning recovery following the pandemic.

Increased support for teachers and principals is also envisioned under the project. This includes training teachers on the new curriculum and how to teach students with different needs – including students with disabilities. Other interventions include the coaching and mentoring of teachers to support continuous professional development and the development and implementation of an instructional leadership and managerial program for principals.

In light of the learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, project activities will include establishing an early warning system to help teachers and principals identify and support students at risk of dropping out. General secondary schools will also be built or rehabilitated to improve the learning environment for students, as well as improving infrastructure, climate resilience and access to education for all students.

The project will also support technical and vocational training, which will include transferrable skills to equip students for a changing labor force, including digital competency skills. It will also strengthen the enabling environment for TVET and improve the quality and relevance of training options. The project includes encouraging apprenticeship, a digital platform providing information on training opportunities, and the preparation of a new TVET policy that will set the direction for the sector’s medium- to long-term development.

