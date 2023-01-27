Govt. completes national action plan to phase out mercury in mining industry

– says 10-year Mineral Policy Framework & Plan in draft mode

Kaieteur News – Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat has confirmed that a national action plan to phase out the use of mercury in the mining industry has been completed.

Bharrat told this newspaper that his ministry is acutely aware of the health and environmental risks that mercury use poses to people and nature.

“You may recall the journey to curb mercury use began in October 2013 in Japan, when Guyana made a global pledge to control and address the use of mercury in mining. We shared too, our commitment to protect the environment and human health from the adverse and potentially fatal effects of mercury use,” expressed the minister.

He recalled that government signing onto the Minamata Convention on mercury and its subsequent ratification in September 2014 was the formative action taken in recognition of its dedication to sustainable development through responsible mining. Bharrat said this undertaking led to the development of Guyana’s Minamata Initial Assessment in 2016 to help to understand, identify and also confirm the mercury landscape in the country.

The minister said this assessment was followed by the development of a National Action Plan (NAP) for Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining in Guyana. He explained that the development of the NAP through a consultative process that involved miners and mining organisations has ensured that the plan responds accordingly to concerns and realities, as expressed by the main stakeholders (artisanal, small- and medium-scale miners, mining communities, gold traders, local and regional-level leaders, mining organisations and key agencies).

Bharrat said the ministry views this consultative process as a necessary step as government creates policies and plans for the natural resources sector.

He was keen to note that the strategic objectives, intervention areas and actions outlined in the NAP provide a clear roadmap that will guide the government as it works with the various agencies to support the phased reduction of the use of mercury in ASGM practices and the overall protection of the miners, mining communities, their livelihoods and the environment.

With improved governance and practices, Bharrat said the mining sector can advance economic diversification and the creation of jobs while enhancing sustainable investments in health, education and infrastructure.

He said these positive benefits are difficult to achieve in the absence of a strong policy framework. It is for this reason Bharrat also shared that his ministry has drafted a 10-year Mineral Policy Framework & Plan which is aligned with the Government’s vision. Following the presentation and adoption at Cabinet, he said the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission will continue implementation in 2023.

Additionally, Bharrat also noted that work is progressing to improve the Mining Act 1989. In this regard, he said, “There is a need for an updated legislative regime that enables improved governance and the development of a responsible mining sector.”

Towards this end, he said the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) has been tasked with identifying legislative gaps and prioritising those amendments that will address the loopholes and challenges facing the Commission in fully executing its mandate. In 2023, he said the ministry will continue to work with the GGMC to ensure the legislative framework supports the current social, economic and environmental landscape.