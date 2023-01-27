GBI supports tonight’s ‘Basketball Bounce Back’ at Burnham Court

Latest update January 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 27, 2023 Sports
– Linden, Georgetown ready to reignite rivalry
Kaieteur News – Guyana Breweries Inc. (GBI) pledged their support for tonight’s ‘Basketball Bounce back’ activity at the Burnham Basketball Court, featuring players from Georgetown, Bartica, Berbice and Linden.
Bartica and Berbice will collide in a U21 match-up from 6:00 pm, while Linden and Georgetown will look to reignite their age-old rivalry in the sport in the night’s second match at 8:00 pm.
The event is a collective effort by the associations affiliated to the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), and GBI’s Country Manager, Kelvin Singh, said the entity is happy to play its part in helping to sustain the sport of basketball in Guyana.
With the distribution of a wide-range of products, GBI is known for their sponsorship of many sporting events and national athletes.
President of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA), Rawle Toney, and president of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), Jermaine Slater, were on hand at GBI’s Beterverwagting Head Office to receive the trophies.
They were grateful for GBI’s contribution and highlighted the company’s usual support for local basketball over the years.
Meanwhile, Linden will be led by senior men’s team National Players Yannick Tappin, Terron Welch, Harold Adams, Orlon Glasgow, Shane Webster and Captain Stanton Rose Jr.
Quincy Easton Dennis Niels, Juel Webster, Vibert Benjamin, and Daniel Benjamin are the other members of the team coached by Kevin Joseph, Junior Rodney and Abdullah ‘Zico’ Hamid.
The Georgetown team will depend on players such as Dominic Vincent, Nikolai Smith, Jude Corlette, Shamaar Hunt, Travis Belgrave and Elijah David.
Ravens’ Marlon Rodrigues and National Coach Junior Hercules will dictate the bench for the ‘City Boys’.
3 min. Tiktok who deh with who
Jan 27, 2023ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that former West Indies Captain and batting legend, Brian Lara, has agreed to assist CWI as a Performance Mentor – working...
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Kaieteur News – Let me be incandescent in my words to follow. I was trained in history when I first entered university.... more
Kaieteur News – Foreigners are cheering Guyana’s high acceleration programme to explore, produce, and capitalise... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]