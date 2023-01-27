Latest update January 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

GBI supports tonight’s ‘Basketball Bounce Back’ at Burnham Court

Jan 27, 2023 Sports

– Linden, Georgetown ready to reignite rivalry

Kaieteur News – Guyana Breweries Inc. (GBI) pledged their support for tonight’s ‘Basketball Bounce back’ activity at the Burnham Basketball Court, featuring players from Georgetown, Bartica, Berbice and Linden.

Bartica and Berbice will collide in a U21 match-up from 6:00 pm, while Linden and Georgetown will look to reignite their age-old rivalry in the sport in the night’s second match at 8:00 pm.

The event is a collective effort by the associations affiliated to the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), and GBI’s Country Manager, Kelvin Singh, said the entity is happy to play its part in helping to sustain the sport of basketball in Guyana.

With the distribution of a wide-range of products, GBI is known for their sponsorship of many sporting events and national athletes.

President of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA), Rawle Toney, and president of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), Jermaine Slater, were on hand at GBI’s Beterverwagting Head Office to receive the trophies.

They were grateful for GBI’s contribution and highlighted the company’s usual support for local basketball over the years.

Meanwhile, Linden will be led by senior men’s team National Players Yannick Tappin, Terron Welch, Harold Adams, Orlon Glasgow, Shane Webster and Captain Stanton Rose Jr.

Quincy Easton Dennis Niels, Juel Webster, Vibert Benjamin, and Daniel Benjamin are the other members of the team coached by Kevin Joseph, Junior Rodney and Abdullah ‘Zico’ Hamid.

The Georgetown team will depend on players such as Dominic Vincent, Nikolai Smith, Jude Corlette, Shamaar Hunt, Travis Belgrave and Elijah David.

Ravens’ Marlon Rodrigues and National Coach Junior Hercules will dictate the bench for the ‘City Boys’.

