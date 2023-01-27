Double R Enterprise purchases new 8 X 4 Sinotruk Twin Steer from Jumbo Jet Auto Sales

Kaieteur News – Double R Enterprise is the latest company to purchase a new 8 X 4 Sinotruks from Jumbo Jet Auto Sales.

The owner of Double R Enterprise Ramdial Ramotar and his driver received the key for the new 8 X 4 Sinotruk Twin Steer at the Ogle Showroom.

In an interview at the Ogle Showroom Ramotar explained, “We were excited to increase our fleet with new trucks to enhance our business. My wife is now diversifying a bit to keep up with the growing economy. Guyana is definitely moving at a very fast pace and we need to keep up. To do so, we need the newest technology and equipment on the market to have a chance to stay current and competitive.”

The businessman said he has supported Jumbo Jet Auto Sales for about 20 years and never had any issues. “So, this is why I urge my fellow contractors and associates to buy new equipment to avoid unnecessary downtime that can hamper execution of projects within the allotted time.”

Double R Enterprise is a well-established family business in the community of Bath Settlement, Berbice. It employs some 30 community members and supply customers West Coast and West Bank Berbice customers with construction material.

Meanwhile, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales in a statement said that its newly formed franchise deal with Sinotruk has proven to be successful. The entity said that its “first batch of units were completely sold out in two weeks with customers already booking units from the second shipment.”

“Because of the overwhelming response for 8 X 4 Twin steers and the 6 X 6 Howo heavy duty dumpers Jumbo Jet has already confirmed another shipment coming in approximately two weeks to satisfy the growing demand,” the company said in a statement.

The company, owned by Nasrudeen Mohamed, has traded on its service and reliability for the past 30 years as the preferred supplier of heavy-duty machines, dump trucks and vehicles.

“Since the introduction of Sinotruk to Guyana and the aggressive marketing done from Jumbo Jet Auto Sales the demand for these units is extremely high. To avoid the waiting periods between shipments customers are urged to book their units. Over 9 units from the second shipment have already been pre-booked and the interest is continuing to peak for these trucks,” Jumbo Jet Auto Sales said.