Castrol Strikers too good for GDF

Kaieteur News – Things are heating up in Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA) league, currently ongoing at National Gymnasium.

In their latest matches played, Castrol Strikers handed the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) their second loss of the tournament, when they outguned the ‘Army’ 3 – 1.

The GDF team came strong in the first match, winning 25-20, but their defence was not enough as Castrol Strikers tore through their line to win the second match 25-23.

However, GDF put-on an abysmal performance in the third match, losing 13-25.

The GDF had a notable performance from Travis Stanley (15 points), while Castrol Strikers’ Stephon Norah stole the show with 25 points, helping to propel his team to victory.

The tournament continued last evening where Strikers were looking to secure back-to-back wins against Alphas.