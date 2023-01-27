Castrol Strikers too good for GDF

Latest update January 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 27, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Things are heating up in Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA) league, currently ongoing at National Gymnasium.
In their latest matches played, Castrol Strikers handed the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) their second loss of the tournament, when they outguned the ‘Army’ 3 – 1.
The GDF team came strong in the first match, winning 25-20, but their defence was not enough as Castrol Strikers tore through their line to win the second match 25-23.
However, GDF put-on an abysmal performance in the third match, losing 13-25.
The GDF had a notable performance from Travis Stanley (15 points), while Castrol Strikers’ Stephon Norah stole the show with 25 points, helping to propel his team to victory.
The tournament continued last evening where Strikers were looking to secure back-to-back wins against Alphas.
3 min. Tiktok who deh with who
Jan 27, 2023ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that former West Indies Captain and batting legend, Brian Lara, has agreed to assist CWI as a Performance Mentor – working...
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Kaieteur News – Let me be incandescent in my words to follow. I was trained in history when I first entered university.... more
Kaieteur News – Foreigners are cheering Guyana’s high acceleration programme to explore, produce, and capitalise... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]