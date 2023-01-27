Brothers busted with marijuana during raid of Tuschen home

Kaieteur News – Two brothers were on Thursday arrested by police after a quantity of marijuana was found in their Tuschen, New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) home during a raid.

According to police, an intelligence operation began at around 05:30h and ranks working in Region Three, acting on information received, visited the home of 24-year-old Kevin De’Cruz and 25-year-old Patrick De’Cruz.

A search was conducted on the premises, in the presence of the brothers. During a search of Kevin De’Cruz’s bedroom, police said they found one large transparent Ziploc plastic bag containing several smaller Ziploc bags with suspected cannabis under his bed. The man was informed of the offence and while being cautioned, told ranks, ”Is just a small portion, I can deal with that.”

During a search of the hallway, another transparent plastic bag containing suspected cannabis was found on a table. The brothers were told of the offence and Patrick De’Cruz replied told police ”Is me thing, is a lil thing.”

The two were arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station along with the suspected cannabis. On arrival, and in the presence of Kevin De’ruz, police said the suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 54.5 grams while the other portion was weighed in the presence of Patrick De’Cruz and amounted to 13.3 grams.

Investigations are ongoing.