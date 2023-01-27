Latest update January 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Brian Lara to assist Cricket West Indies as Performance Mentor

Jan 27, 2023 Sports

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that former West Indies Captain and batting legend, Brian Lara, has agreed to assist CWI as a Performance Mentor – working across all international Teams and with input into the West Indies Academy.

Lara’s new role will be to support the various Head Coaches in providing players with tactical advice and improving their game sense, as well as working closely with the Director of Cricket on ICC World Cup Tournament strategic planning.

Brian Lara with Kyle Mayers during training. (CWI)

Brian Lara with Kyle Mayers during training. (CWI)

Jimmy Adams, CWI Director of Cricket said, “I am really looking forward to Brian making a significant contribution to our cricket system by

Brian Lara talks with Tagenarine Chanderpaul. (CWI)

Brian Lara talks with Tagenarine Chanderpaul. (CWI)

Brian Lara (CWI)

Brian Lara (CWI)

providing invaluable guidance and advice to our players and coaches. We are confident that Brian will help to improve our high-performance mindset and strategic culture that will bring us more success on the field across all formats. Everyone is excited to have Brian involved in supporting our players.”

Brian Lara said, “Having spent time with the players and coaches in Australia and in discussions with CWI, I really believe that I can help the players with their mental approach to the game and with their tactics to be more successful. I’m looking forward to joining the group in Zimbabwe and the opportunity to work with other West Indies teams later in the year.”

Lara’s first assignment will be with the West Indies Test squad. He has joined the Test squad in Zimbabwe where he will assist in the team’s preparations ahead of the first Test Match in Bulawayo on 4 February 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

3 min. Tiktok who deh with who

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Brian Lara to assist Cricket West Indies as Performance Mentor

Brian Lara to assist Cricket West Indies as Performance Mentor

Jan 27, 2023

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that former West Indies Captain and batting legend, Brian Lara, has agreed to assist CWI as a Performance Mentor – working...
Read More
Castrol Strikers too good for GDF

Castrol Strikers too good for GDF

Jan 27, 2023

Stage set for opening rounds of the 2023 West Indies Championship in Antigua and Grenada

Stage set for opening rounds of the 2023 West...

Jan 27, 2023

GBI supports tonight’s ‘Basketball Bounce Back’ at Burnham Court

GBI supports tonight’s ‘Basketball Bounce...

Jan 27, 2023

MCYS to hold National Sports Conference tomorrow

MCYS to hold National Sports Conference tomorrow

Jan 27, 2023

Squash Association Annual General Meeting to be held on February 9th

Squash Association Annual General Meeting to be...

Jan 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Pumping at breakneck speed

    Kaieteur News – Foreigners are cheering Guyana’s high acceleration programme to explore, produce, and capitalise... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]