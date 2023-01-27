Latest update January 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

‘Belfield woman killed during row over money’ – murder suspect confesses

Jan 27, 2023 News

– hospitalsied after telling cops he ingested a poisonous substance

Kaieteur News – Deonarine Sawh who was captured on Wednesday after he was wanted in relation to the murder of Nazaleen Mohamed of Belfield Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD) has since confessed to chopping the woman to death.

Dead, Nazaleen Mohamed

Kaieteur News had reported that 65-year-old Sawh called “Boyzie” was arrested on during a pre-dawn operation carried out by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Sawh, of Hope Estate, ECD and Crabwook Creek, Corentyne Berbice, was captured at an abandoned house at Mahaica, Region Four.

After being captured, Sawh was taken into police custody where he admitted to the woman’s murder. This was confirmed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum. Kaieteur News understands that Sawh told investigators that the deceased had called and asked him for some money and he left his home and went to her at Hope Lowlands where they met. In his confession, he said that he did not have enough money which led to an argument between them.

Captured, Deonarine Sawh

He admitted to police that he chopped the woman several times about her body with a cutlass, which he walked with and she fell into the canal along with her purse and cellphone. He also claimed the cutlass fell into the canal. After chopping the woman about her body, he related that he went home and subsequently proceeded to an abandoned building at Mahaica where he drank a poisonous substance. This publication was informed that Sawh is currently receiving medical treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Kaieteur News had reported that the body of 47-year-old Mohamed, a housewife was on Monday found floating in a canal, with several wounds about her abdomen. The police in their initial statement had disclosed that the suspect has been identified as the dead woman’s ex-partner. It was reported that the woman’s body was discovered around 15:00h in a canal at Hope Lowlands, facing upward with wounds to her head, ear, neck and abdomen – with her intestines protruding.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman was living at Belfield Squatting Area, with her daughter and reputed husband, who was at sea on a fishing boat at the time.

Reports are that Mohamed was last seen alive about 07:00h on Monday, by a neighbour, while she was leaving her home and heading to her brother’s residence at Hope Lowlands. Reports indicate that around 08:05h, the woman’s 32-year-old son received a call from his mother’s cellular phone. When he answered, he reportedly heard a male voice (whom he identified as the suspect) and also his mother’s voice shouting for her phone – before the call ended. It was stated that after the woman did not return home, the neighbour left in search of her.  While walking along Hope Lowlands, Railway Embankment, the neighbour came across Mohamed’s motionless body in the canal.

The police were immediately summoned, and the scene was processed and photographed. The woman’s body was taken to a funeral home awaiting a post mortem examination (PME). Investigation into her death is still ongoing.

