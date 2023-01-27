BCB launches Roy Baijnauth Memorial Primary School Tournament

– Sita Lumber Yard latest donor to Kiddies project

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board on Wednesday last launched another cricket tournament as it continues preparation to play cricket for the first time at the primary school level. The board with sponsorship from Baijnauth Sawmill would be hosting The Roy Baijnauth Memorial Primary School Tournament for schools in the Upper Corentyne area.

BCB President Hilbert Foster, Secretary Angela Haniff and Competition Chairman Leslie Solomon visited the Sawmill at its Crab Wood Creek office to launch the tournament with George Baijnauth, younger brother of Roy, who passed away three years ago.

The tournament would be played among sixteen schools from the Upper Corentyne and Black Bush Polder area. It would be played using the Tapeball format and is part of a countywide tournament where a winner would emerge from four inter-zone championships. The four winners from West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne would then go on to play for the overall Berbice title.

Among the teams that would play in the Upper Corentyne tournament would be Leeds, Crab Wood Creek, New Market, No56 and Yakusari Primary Schools.

BCB President Hilbert Foster stated that at the end of the historic tournament, the BCB was confident that several exciting talents would emerge to join the different youth teams in the area. He expressed confidence that the tournament would be a success and would play a major role in the continued development of the county’s cricket.

Roy Baijnauth served as President of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association for many years and was also a long serving executive with the BCB. He served many years as a Vice President to the Late Leslie Amsterdam before taking over after the latter’s sudden death. He served several one year terms before being defeated by Malcolm Peters for the Presidency, he was an outstanding administrator and under his leadership, Upper Corentyne won several major cricketing titles. Baijnauth also served for many years as the Mayor of the township of Corriveton.

Mr George Baijnauth stated that he was delighted to sponsor the tournament in memory of his late brother as it was the best way to uphold his legacy. He also congratulated the BCB on the excellent work it was doing to promote the game across the county.

Meanwhile, the BCB’s plans to assist all the primary schools in Berbice with kiddies cricket equipment, received a major boost with a donation of flannel balls from Sita Lumber Yard of Crab Wood Creek. The donation was obtained by community activist MS Indira Jafferally from Managing Director Sita Gumani, who stated that she was very pleased with the effort of the BCB to make sure that every school in the county benefits from the project.

Close to seventy schools in Berbice would benefit from donations of taped flannel balls and bats for the upcoming cricket tournaments and coaching programmes of the board. Mrs Gumani stated that her company would continue to support in the future as there is no doubt that Berbice cricket is on the move.