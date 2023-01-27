Latest update January 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Another fourteen years old benefits from “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Jan 27, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Lakeram Singh, a fourteen-year old left-handed all rounder from Adelphi Settlement, East Canje, Berbice is the latest youth to recently benefit from this joint initiative of Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana. The Canje Secondary School student represents the fast rising Rose Hall Community Centre Cricket Club and is currently participating in the Berbice Under15 trials. Based on recent performances, Singh has a very good chance of representing Berbice in the upcoming GCB Inter County Tournament.

At a simple ceremony held recently, the young player was the recipient of one pair of cricket shoes, one pair of batting gloves and one pair of batting pads. He expressed thanks to the initiative and promised to work hard on his game so as to maximize his results. This initiative is happy to be part of the development of young and talented cricketers in Guyana.

A cash contribution of $20,000 was donated by a friend of cricket (name withheld as per request). The funds were used to assist to purchase the above.

Antonio DeFreitas left, Singh, centre and Manoj Beharry, right at the presentation.

Antonio DeFreitas left, Singh, centre and Manoj Beharry, right at the presentation.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $310,000 in cash, two trophies, thirteen cricket boots, twenty one pairs of batting pads, twenty five bats, eighteen pairs of batting gloves, twenty thigh pads, one pair of wicket keeping pad, three arm guards, two boxes, six cricket bags and three helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman.

To date, forty nine young players from all three counties of Guyana have already benefited from three junior gear bag, two trophies, three arm guards, nineteen bats, two boxes, three helmets, seventeen pairs of cricket shoes, eleven pairs of batting pads, one thigh pad, one bat rubber and sixteen pairs of batting gloves.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each while RHCCCC received two boxes, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. The Essequibo Cricket Board and the Town of Lethem also benefited.

Cricket related items, used or new, is distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed clubs with youth programmes will also benefit.

