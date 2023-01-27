Ann, Wiltshire dominoes set for Sunday

Kaieteur News – Tracey Ann and Mark Wiltshire will be hosting their dominoes competition on Sunday at Transport Sports Club starting at 14:30hrs.

Entrance fee is $12,000 with $100,000 being added to the prizes. The competition has attracted the support of Traceann Todd who contributed towards the prizes.

Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659 8672.