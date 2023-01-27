Ann, Wiltshire dominoes set for Sunday

Latest update January 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 27, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Tracey Ann and Mark Wiltshire will be hosting their dominoes competition on Sunday at Transport Sports Club starting at 14:30hrs.
Entrance fee is $12,000 with $100,000 being added to the prizes. The competition has attracted the support of Traceann Todd who contributed towards the prizes.
Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659 8672.
3 min. Tiktok who deh with who
Jan 27, 2023ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that former West Indies Captain and batting legend, Brian Lara, has agreed to assist CWI as a Performance Mentor – working...
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Jan 27, 2023
Kaieteur News – Let me be incandescent in my words to follow. I was trained in history when I first entered university.... more
Kaieteur News – Foreigners are cheering Guyana’s high acceleration programme to explore, produce, and capitalise... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]