Ann, Wiltshire dominoes set for Sunday

Jan 27, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Tracey Ann and Mark Wiltshire will be hosting their dominoes competition on Sunday at Transport Sports Club starting at 14:30hrs.

Mark Wiltshire collects the cash from Traceann Todd.

Entrance fee is $12,000 with $100,000 being added to the prizes. The competition has attracted the support of Traceann Todd who contributed towards the prizes.

Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659 8672.

