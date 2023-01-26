Two cops and mason on drugs, ammo charges

Latest update January 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Jan 26, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Sheldon Benjamin, a 32-year-old mason of Vigilance, East Coast Demerara along with two police constables, 29-year-old Albert Beresford and 22-year-old Julius Cambridge was on Wednesday charged jointly for marijuana and ammunition possession.

The charges are: possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking and possession of ammunition without licence. They appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charges were read to them. They all pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded to prison until 2023-02-28.

Kaieteur News had initially reported that the two members of the Guyana Police Force were arrested at a roadblock, after a quantity of marijuana and ammunition were discovered in the motorcar they were in. Police had reported that around 02:30 hours on January 16, 2023, a party of ranks from Regional Division Four ‘C’ were conducting a road block on the Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) , when they stopped a silver-grey Premio motorcar (PAB 7863) which the suspects were in.

The items that were discovered

It was stated that the trio was observed acting in a suspicious manner and as such, a search was conducted on their person. The motorcar was also searched, in their presence. During the search, a grey and black bag was found which contained two parcels and a container with leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. After the items were shown to the suspects, they were told of the offence, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Cove and John Police Station. A further search was carried out in the motorcar, and two .38, two .40 and 11 9mm rounds of ammunition were discovered.

