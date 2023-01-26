That word transformational

Dear Editor,

A new meaning of transformational was bandied about during the budget debates.

It is difficult to accept that closing sugar estates and placing thousands of workers, their families and communities in a dark hole could be considered transformational.

Even after the closure of the estates and displacement of workers no transformational plan emerged to uplift workers and communities out of their state of hopeless despair and stagnation. So much for transformational.

Transformation is been seen with the squatters issue, as the authorities work with them to improve their lives and living conditions. Giving people hope and confidence is transformational.

Regards,

Shamshun Mohamed