Latest update January 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rock Legendary Cup Futsal Championship officially launched

Jan 26, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The inaugural Rock Legendary Cup Futsal Championship was officially launched yesterday at the main sponsor’s store and kicks off on Saturday, February 4, at the National Gymnasium.

Organiser, Wayne ‘Harry’ Griffith, and General Manager, Yolandia Ross of Rock Auto Trans and Spare Parts and Back Circle representative Selwyn Williams, were the attendees of the simple launch.

Ross, whose company is located on Charlotte Street between Albert and Light Streets, stated, “It’s a pleasure for Rock Auto Trans to be promoting our first Futsal Tournament. This is an event that we plan to host every year going forward.”

Members of the launch party for the inaugural Rock Legendary Cup Futsal Championship display the two motorcycles up for grabs at the conclusion of the event.

Members of the launch party for the inaugural Rock Legendary Cup Futsal Championship display the two motorcycles up for grabs at the conclusion of the event.

She added that the company, which opened its door approximately two years ago, is quite aware of their social responsibility and wanted to honour the sport the proprietor has followed as a youngster.

The knockout Tournament will feature 24 teams vying for the top prize of $500,000 while the runner up will have to settle for $250,000. Third place takes home $150,000 while the fourth place finisher pockets $100,000.

Organiser Wayne Griffith (left), General Manager Yolandia Ross (centre) and Back Circle representative Selwyn Williams take a photo op at the launch of the Rock Legendary Cup Futsal Championship.

Organiser Wayne Griffith (left), General Manager Yolandia Ross (centre) and Back Circle representative Selwyn Williams take a photo op at the launch of the Rock Legendary Cup Futsal Championship.

Griffith revealed that the event has already been sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and will have six playing dates; February 4th, 7th, 11th, 14th, 18th and 25th. He also thanked the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the National Sports Commission for the support they provided.

The Most Valuable Player in this tournament will ride away with a brand new motorcycle, compliments of Rock Auto Trans and Spare Parts, while a lucky fan that attends the finale will also ride away with one new motorcycle.

More support has already begun to pour in for the tournament with the likes of Fireside Grill and Chill, Colours Boutique and Trophy Stall coming onboard. The organising team welcomes any other person or entity that wishes to hop onboard to assist in the staging of their maiden voyage.

The Fixtures from the first two days are as follows:

Day – 1

Leopold Street vs Campbellville – 19:45hrs

Berbice All-Stars vs Tiger Bay – 20:30hrs

BV vs Tiger Bay – 21:15hrs

Pike Street vs Linden All-Stars – 22:00hrs

Back Circle vs Melanie – 22:45hrs

Sparta vs Upsetters – 23:30hrs

Day – 2

Stabroek Ballers vs West Side – 19:45hrs

Future Stars vs Mocha Family – 20:30hrs

Gold is Money vs Albouystown – 21:15hrs

Conquerors vs Avocado Ballers – 22:00hrs

Showstoppers vs Alexander Village – 22:45hrs

Bent Street vs Vryheid’s Lust – 23:30hrs

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

This is terrifying and every Guyanese should be worried!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Mohamed Enterprise donates $1M to the GYMMAF team to Serbia

Mohamed Enterprise donates $1M to the GYMMAF team to Serbia

Jan 26, 2023

Kaieteur News – A cheque for the sum of $1,000,000 was handed over to the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GYMMAF) yesterday morning to assist with the travel expenses for our local...
Read More
Rock Legendary Cup Futsal Championship officially launched

Rock Legendary Cup Futsal Championship officially...

Jan 26, 2023

Kevin Sinclair joins RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Team to pay it forward

Kevin Sinclair joins RHT Namilco Thunderbolt...

Jan 26, 2023

Charles ‘Lilly’ Pollard returns as Slingerz FC Head Coach

Charles ‘Lilly’ Pollard returns as Slingerz...

Jan 25, 2023

Hales, Rutherford lead Desert Vipers to comfortable seven-wicket win over MI Emirates despite fifties from Pollard and Pooran

Hales, Rutherford lead Desert Vipers to...

Jan 25, 2023

Dominant India completes 3-0 sweep against New Zealand

Dominant India completes 3-0 sweep against New...

Jan 25, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]