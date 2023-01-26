Rock Legendary Cup Futsal Championship officially launched

Kaieteur News – The inaugural Rock Legendary Cup Futsal Championship was officially launched yesterday at the main sponsor’s store and kicks off on Saturday, February 4, at the National Gymnasium.

Organiser, Wayne ‘Harry’ Griffith, and General Manager, Yolandia Ross of Rock Auto Trans and Spare Parts and Back Circle representative Selwyn Williams, were the attendees of the simple launch.

Ross, whose company is located on Charlotte Street between Albert and Light Streets, stated, “It’s a pleasure for Rock Auto Trans to be promoting our first Futsal Tournament. This is an event that we plan to host every year going forward.”

She added that the company, which opened its door approximately two years ago, is quite aware of their social responsibility and wanted to honour the sport the proprietor has followed as a youngster.

The knockout Tournament will feature 24 teams vying for the top prize of $500,000 while the runner up will have to settle for $250,000. Third place takes home $150,000 while the fourth place finisher pockets $100,000.

Griffith revealed that the event has already been sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and will have six playing dates; February 4th, 7th, 11th, 14th, 18th and 25th. He also thanked the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the National Sports Commission for the support they provided.

The Most Valuable Player in this tournament will ride away with a brand new motorcycle, compliments of Rock Auto Trans and Spare Parts, while a lucky fan that attends the finale will also ride away with one new motorcycle.

More support has already begun to pour in for the tournament with the likes of Fireside Grill and Chill, Colours Boutique and Trophy Stall coming onboard. The organising team welcomes any other person or entity that wishes to hop onboard to assist in the staging of their maiden voyage.

The Fixtures from the first two days are as follows:

Day – 1

Leopold Street vs Campbellville – 19:45hrs

Berbice All-Stars vs Tiger Bay – 20:30hrs

BV vs Tiger Bay – 21:15hrs

Pike Street vs Linden All-Stars – 22:00hrs

Back Circle vs Melanie – 22:45hrs

Sparta vs Upsetters – 23:30hrs

Day – 2

Stabroek Ballers vs West Side – 19:45hrs

Future Stars vs Mocha Family – 20:30hrs

Gold is Money vs Albouystown – 21:15hrs

Conquerors vs Avocado Ballers – 22:00hrs

Showstoppers vs Alexander Village – 22:45hrs

Bent Street vs Vryheid’s Lust – 23:30hrs