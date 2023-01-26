Robotics Success

Kaieteur News – We give a big, hearty round of applause to our budding, young Guyanese students of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, who participated so well at the recent Caribbean Science Olympiad. Well done, champs! And we at this paper are proud of each one of them, as well as those who spent likely countless hours bringing these youthful charges to this stage.

Time, patience, commitment, dedication, effort, and sacrifice all had to be essential aspects of what went into the preparation process, and what resulted in the honors that the two teams earned for themselves and, by extension, all Guyanese. So much can be had when we tighten our belts, focus on first the vision, and then the possible prizes that await. It is a lesson of life that the more that is put into an endeavor, a cause, a calling, the more is what is gotten out of it. When there is tireless and sustained devotion to the task that stands before, then success usually comes, no matter how long it takes. Then, the world is at our feet because the dues have been paid, the sacrifices made.

It is inspiring that we have these small teams of top-tier students from a top institution of local learning leading the way, keeping the Guyana flag flying at the heights. Guyana belongs there, at the ramparts and summits, and like never before. These kinds of students, with the caliber that they have already manifested, are what is urgently needed by this nation at this time of its existence. We need scientists (Geologists, Physicists, Geoscientists, and such), we need Engineers in more numbers and of all varieties (Reservoir Engineers, Petroleum Engineers, Chemical Engineers, and others), we need students who are experts with the revolutionary and sophisticated technologies that have become the groundbreaking developments of our world (computer intelligence, artificial intelligence, systems analysis, and the whole dazzling lot), and we need Mathematicians by the droves (Statisticians, Computational Mathematicians).

We are a small nation, but one with a difference -we have hit it big. Our citizens have to think big, venture into areas that call for a big heart and big mind, and harbor the biggest visions possible of what could be. Currently, there is so much that is lacking in the national environment and scheme. Our punishing shortages range from the broadest and deepest of quality academic foundations, to the kind of courageous character that is now vital, and to the degree of energy and effort that we employ to wrap our arms around the gifts that have come our way.

These two teams of young Guyanese of five students each represent a small start towards the long journey of what we are most in need of, so as to get where we must go. We name them and hold them out as examples for other Guyanese, both young and old. Hats off to: Lateisha McArthur, Joshua McArthur, Raphel Shaw, Akaia Griffith of the Robotics team, and from the Tweak Titans team, Zionara Lawrence, MahirRajkuhmar, Aquila Whyte, Yeshua Hutson, and Nikel Persaud. All are worth their weight in gold to us, and we take a bow before them. They must come to stand as pioneers for other Guyanese, those carving out a space and serving as models for other students, so that we can have more scientists pursuing many disciplines, more of the technology oriented and skilled, more of a knowledgeable and respected engineering cohort, and more in the field of mathematics.

These are all demanding fields, but of which this country must have more, and in the shortest time possible. This is so that we can put ourselves and country in a position to know the full richness of what we have before us, and what we must do to get the most from what belongs to us. We cannot depend on foreigners, for they have their own visions, and their priorities, which are not necessarily what is most rewarding for Guyana. We need Guyanese, and in their numbers, who know their onions, can stand their ground with confidence, and be flagbearers for this nation. We have long been rich in potential, it is time that live up to it, prove it.