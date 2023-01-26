Murder suspect captured in abandoned house

Kaieteur News – Murder suspect, 65-year-old Deonarine Sawh called “Boyzie” who was wanted in relation to the murder of his former partner, was arrested on Wednesday during a pre-dawn operation carried out by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Sawh, of Hope Estate, ECD and Crabwook Creek, Corentyne Berbice, was captured at an abandoned house at Mahaica, Region Four, one day after the Police issued a wanted bulletin for him for the murder of Nazaleen Mohammed.

This publication had reported that the body of 47-year-old Nazaleen, a housewife of Belfield Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Monday found floating in a canal, with several wounds about her abdomen. The Police in their initial statement had disclosed that the suspect has been identified as the dead woman’s ex-partner.

It was reported that the woman’s body was discovered around 15:00h in a canal at Hope Lowlands, ECD, facing upward with wounds to her head, ear, neck and abdomen – with her intestines protruding.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman was living at Belfield Squatting Area, with her daughter and reputed husband, who is presently at sea on a fishing boat.

Nazaleen was last seen alive about 07:00h on Monday, by a neighbour, while she was leaving her home and heading to her brother’s residence at Hope Lowlands, ECD.

Reports indicate that around 08:05h, the woman’s 32-year-old son received a call from his mother cellular phone. When he answered, he reportedly heard a male voice (whom he identified as the suspect) and also his mother’s voice shouting for her phone – before the call ended. It was stated that after the woman did not return home, the neighbour left in search of her. While walking along Hope Lowlands, Railway Embankment, the neighbour came across Nazaleen’s motionless body in the canal.

The police were immediately summoned, and the scene was processed and photographed. Nazalene’s body was taken to a funeral home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).