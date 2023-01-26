Mohamed Enterprise donates $1M to the GYMMAF team to Serbia

Kaieteur News – A cheque for the sum of $1,000,000 was handed over to the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GYMMAF) yesterday morning to assist with the travel expenses for our local athletes to compete at the International Mixed Martial Arts (IMMA) world championship in Belgrade, Serbia. A five -member team is expected to travel to Serbia, for the event which unfolds from February 12-18.

The Federation expressed their appreciation to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mohamed Enterprise: Mr Nazar Mohamed in a brief ceremony which took place at the Mohamed Enterprise building located on Lombard Street, Georgetown.

Also at the gathering were President of the GYMMAF Gavin Singh, Sherwin Sandy – Vice-President of the GYMMAF and Dr. Sawan Jagnarain – Executive Member of the GYMMAF

President of the GYMMAF Gavin Singh expressed big thanks to Mohamed Enterprise for their involvement in the sport.

He stated, “In honouring their (Mohamed Enterprise) commitment in supporting the National team to attend the second International Mixed Martial championship. I want to say a special thank you for presenting us with this cheque today.” He went further to say, “Guyana will be the only country representing the Caribbean at the championship this year, it will be our second time at the IMMA championship so this is indeed a privilege for us here.”

The President of the GYMMAF is hopeful that our athletes that will be taking part of this year’s championship will bring us some success at the upcoming IMMA world championship in Serbia.

The athletes being targeted for the tournament hail from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) team, fighters are Ijaz Cave (middleweight), Carl Ramsay (heavyweight), Trevon Clarke (welterweight) along with overseas coach Lazaro Axme-Ocaras will be travelling to Belgrade, Serbia on February 11 to take part of this year’s World Championship.

Speaking on the preparation aspect, leading up to this competition, the President of GYMMAF explained; “A lot of hard work and energy has been put into preparing for the World Championship. The main aim is putting our country on the world map. We (the federation) remains committed to growth of the sports here in Guyana”

Guyana would have competed in their first IMMA world championship in Abu Dhabi last year and also participated IMMAF Pan Am Championship last June in Monterrey, Mexico, in which we were able cop two silver medals in that competition.

The GYMMAF President also hinted to the small gathering that; hopefully in the near future we will have our own MMA championship right here in Guyana. There is much in store for the sport here in Guyana but we intend to take it one championship at a time.