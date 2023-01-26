Kevin Sinclair joins RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Team to pay it forward

Kaieteur News – “This club teaches each one of its cricketers the importance of giving back to those less fortunate, to believe in the god we serve and to remember that the best way to serve god is to serve humanity. We are taught to assist others to climb mountains when we have reached our summit. Today, I would like to pay it forward to some of my younger teammates by giving two of them a cricket bat each while I would like to support the Namilco Thunderbolt team to assist another member to move into a new home.” Those were the words of Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club all rounder Kevin Sinclair as he joined his team mates in making a positive difference to three club mates.

Sinclair, who has been a member of the RHTYSC for over six years, donated a cricket bat each to two of the club’s most promising players. Those benefitting were Romesh Bharrat and Tamehwar Deonandan of the club’s under17 and under13 teams respectively.

Bharrat in 2023 would captain the under17 and has already represented Berbice at the under15, 17 and 19 levels. Deonandan is the captain of the RHTYSC Poonai Pharmacy under13 team and has also represented Guyana and Berbice at the same level.

Sinclair, who has to date represented the West Indies in three One day international matches and six 20/20 matches, also joined his Namilco Thunderbolt teammates to assist a female member with several pieces of household and kitchen items. The presentation assisted the female cricketer to move into a new home with her family.

RHTYSC Organising Secretary Robby Kissoonlall stated that the different cricket teams of the RHTYSC are mandated to assist youths, the elderly and less fortunate via a wide range of activities under the subheadings of culture, sports, charity, educational, social, youth development, community development and anti drugs among others. Members who have gone on to the highest levels are also encouraged to pay it forward by assisting upcoming promising members.